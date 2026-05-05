Sapphire & Pearls Ball 2026

Step into the rhythm of the Swing and Big Band era at “Rhapsody in Blue — Zeta Renaissance Gala.” Enjoy a Cotton Club–inspired evening celebrating the music and style of legends like Cab Calloway, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie, with the lively spirit of the Jitterbug, Lindy Hop, and Charleston. Dress in Swing-era elegance and join the Zetas for a night of music, culture, and unforgettable rhythm.