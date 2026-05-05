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About this event
Step into the rhythm of the Swing and Big Band era at “Rhapsody in Blue — Zeta Renaissance Gala.” Enjoy a Cotton Club–inspired evening celebrating the music and style of legends like Cab Calloway, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie, with the lively spirit of the Jitterbug, Lindy Hop, and Charleston. Dress in Swing-era elegance and join the Zetas for a night of music, culture, and unforgettable rhythm.
Table of 8 – Sapphire & Pearls 2026
Enjoy the Sapphire & Pearls Ball 2026 experience with reserved seating for eight guests at a discounted group rate. Purchasing a full table secures preferred reserved seating for your party while offering savings compared to individual ticket purchases. Perfect for organizations, families, friends, and supporters wishing to celebrate together while supporting this elegant and impactful event.
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