The Junior League Of Greater Winter Haven Florida Inc

Hosted by

The Junior League Of Greater Winter Haven Florida Inc

About this event

Sapphire Soiree Sponsors

150 Idlewood Ave

Bartow, FL 33830, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Sponsor – $5,000

As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the premier partner for this special evening celebrating 45 years of service by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven. Your support helps fund our community initiatives, including teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.

Presenting Sponsor benefits include:

  • One reserved table for eight (8) guests at the event
  • Premier logo placement on all event marketing including flyers, social media, and promotional materials
  • Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor throughout the event
  • Opportunity to display promotional materials or merchandise at the event
  • Public recognition during the program

Your partnership helps us continue making a meaningful impact in our community.

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Diamond Sponsor- $2500

As the Diamond Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the Diamond Sponsor for this special evening celebrating 45 years of service by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven. Your support helps fund our community initiatives, including teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.

Presenting Sponsor benefits include:

  • One reserved table for (6) guests at the event
  • Secondary logo placement on all event marketing including flyers, social media, and promotional materials
  • Recognition as the Dimond Sponsor throughout the event
  • Public recognition during the program

Your partnership helps us continue making a meaningful impact in our community.

Sapphire Sponsor
$1,000

Sapphire Sponsor – $1,000

Support an evening celebrating 45 years of service by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven while helping fund important community initiatives, including teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.

Sapphire Sponsor benefits include:

  • Four (4) tickets to the dinner event
  • One Junior League cookbook featuring favorite recipes from our members
  • Recognition on event signage and social media
  • Recognition as a Sapphire Sponsor supporting the event

Your support helps us continue making a meaningful impact in our community.

Sustainer Legacy Sponsor
$250

Sustainer Legacy Sponsor – $250

We invite our Sustaining Members to continue the legacy of service they helped build by supporting this special evening celebrating 45 years of impact by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven. Your contribution helps fund our teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors while ensuring the League’s mission continues for future generations.

Sustainer Legacy Sponsor benefits include:

  • Two (2) tickets to the event
  • Recognition as a Sustainer Legacy Sponsor at the event
  • Recognition on event materials and social media

Your continued support helps carry forward the work that has strengthened our community for 45 years.


Friend of the League Sponsor
$100

Friends of the League Sponsor – $100

Support the mission of the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven with a Friends of the League sponsorship. This level is a wonderful way to contribute to the success of the event and the programs we fund—even if you are unable to attend.

Your support helps fund our teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors, allowing us to continue making a meaningful impact in our community.

Friends of the League Sponsor benefits include:

  • Recognition in the event program as a Friends of the League Sponsor

A perfect way to show your support for the League and the work we do in our community.

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