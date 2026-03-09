Sapphire Soiree Sponsors

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About this event
Presenting Sponsor – $5,000
As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the premier partner for this special evening celebrating 45 years of service by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven. Your support helps fund our community initiatives, including teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.
Presenting Sponsor benefits include:
Your partnership helps us continue making a meaningful impact in our community.
Diamond Sponsor- $2500
As the Diamond Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the Diamond Sponsor for this special evening celebrating 45 years of service by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven. Your support helps fund our community initiatives, including teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.
Presenting Sponsor benefits include:
Your partnership helps us continue making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sapphire Sponsor – $1,000
Support an evening celebrating 45 years of service by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven while helping fund important community initiatives, including teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.
Sapphire Sponsor benefits include:
Your support helps us continue making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sustainer Legacy Sponsor – $250
We invite our Sustaining Members to continue the legacy of service they helped build by supporting this special evening celebrating 45 years of impact by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven. Your contribution helps fund our teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors while ensuring the League’s mission continues for future generations.
Sustainer Legacy Sponsor benefits include:
Your continued support helps carry forward the work that has strengthened our community for 45 years.
Friends of the League Sponsor – $100
Support the mission of the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven with a Friends of the League sponsorship. This level is a wonderful way to contribute to the success of the event and the programs we fund—even if you are unable to attend.
Your support helps fund our teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors, allowing us to continue making a meaningful impact in our community.
Friends of the League Sponsor benefits include:
A perfect way to show your support for the League and the work we do in our community.
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