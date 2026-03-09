Sapphire Soiree Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor – $5,000

As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the premier partner for this special evening celebrating 45 years of service by the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven. Your support helps fund our community initiatives, including teacher mini-grants and scholarships for graduating seniors.

Presenting Sponsor benefits include:

One reserved table for eight (8) guests at the event

Premier logo placement on all event marketing including flyers, social media, and promotional materials

Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor throughout the event

Opportunity to display promotional materials or merchandise at the event

Public recognition during the program

Your partnership helps us continue making a meaningful impact in our community.