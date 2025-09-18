Sapphire Youth Development Center

Offered by

Sapphire Youth Development Center

About the memberships

Sapphire After School Dance Memberships

Hip Hop
$80

Renews monthly

Hip-hop dance is freestyle movement that incorporates a variety of old and new urban dance styles.

Modern
$80

Renews monthly

Modern is a dance style that rejects many of the strict rules of classical ballet, focusing instead on the expression of inner feelings.

Ballet
$80

Renews monthly

Ballet develops the physical and mental coordination, the refined sense of music and movement, and the muscular strength and flexibility that shapes the human body into a perfect instrument for classical and all other forms of dance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!