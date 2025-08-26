SAPYOI/Righteous Family Memberships 2025

Silver Level Membership
$5

Email newsletter with discounts and updates
Online member status
Silver Member of Righteous Family

Gold Level Membership
$25

Free access to two events monthly
$50 off space rentals
10% off all purchases
Business card on wall
20% discount on vending space

Supporting contributor status online
Student at TSI
Gold Member of Righteous Family

Platinum Level Membership
$50

Free access to four events monthly
$100 off space rentals (up to 2.5 hours free) monthly
20% off all purchases
Flyer on wall
30% discount on vending space
Access to opportunities, grants, and exclusive events.

Memorable Recognition online
Student at TSI
Patron of SAPYOI
Platinum Member of RF

Emerald Level Membership
$100

Free access to eight events monthly
$200 off space rentals (up to 5 hours free) monthly
30% off all purchases
Poster on wall
Dedicated section in market space
50% discount on vending space
Second access to opportunities, grants, and exclusive events.

Interview/story post online
Student at TSI
Patron of SAPYOI
Emerald Member of RF

Diamond Level Membership
$250

Ability to book events by others
Free access to all events monthly
$500 off space rentals (up to 12.5 hours free) monthly
40% off all purchases
Banner on wall
Featured section in market space
75% discount on vending space
First access to opportunities, grants, and exclusive events.

Featured post online
Student at TSI
Patron of SAPYOI
Diamond Member of RF

