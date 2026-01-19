SAR 250 Independence Day

Independence 250 DELEGATE (without Campaign Bar)

Become one of 56 Delegates to sponsor the SAR Independence Day 250 programs, events and activities. Donors of at least $250 are awarded the special commemorative SAR Independence 250 medal. In addition, you will be recognized at the 250 Gala Dinner and your name will be recognized in all Independence 250 event programs. To make a contribution exceeding $250, use the box below to order your medal and select your campaign level.