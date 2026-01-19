SAR 250 Independence Day

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Your registration fee, required for each attendee, supports the costs of our planned 250th programming including commemorative benches, markers, exhibits, interpreters and speakers. Includes commemorative tote bag with special commemorative items.
Thur, July 2 from 1:30 to 2:30pm:
Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence at Independence Square
Thur, July 2 from 3:00 to 5:00:
Group tour of Founders Hall and all new galleries including the new exhibit on "America's Founding"
Thur, July 2 from 6:00 to 8:00:
Welcome Reception at Victory Brewing Company, 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway - Sandwich Buffet and Open Bar.
Fri, July 3 from 11:00 to 2:00:
Official 250th Salute to Independence Parade through Philadelphia's Historic District
Fri, July 3 from 6:00 to 9:00:
Gala Dinner with Ben Franklin in the Marriott Ballroom. Choice of mushroom stuffed chicken breast or roasted halibut, served with wild rice pilaf and grilled asparagus. Served with house salad, gourmet breads, coffee, tea, and strawberry cheesecake. Chef's choice vegetarian/vegan option is available upon request.
Sat, July 4 from 9:00 to 5:00:
SAR Showcase at Independence Park featuring an SAR exhibit tent, a main stage with programs throughout the day, including an SAR 250 public commemoration and bench dedication, and a variety of youth interpretative and educational stations.
Sun, July 5 at 1:30:
Patriot Grave Marking for Five Signers of the Declaration of Independence at Christ Church Burial Ground, entrance on Arch Street between 4th and 5th Streets.
Sun, July 5 from 3:00 to 5:00:
Group tour of all Museum galleries with a guided tour of the special exhibit “The Declaration’s Journey.”
Sun, July 5 from 6:00 to 9:00:
Farewell Dinner at Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen with Speaker: Curated 3 course prix fixe dinner with cash bar at 126 Chestnut Street, one block from the Museum.
Color Guard activities include all SAR public events and the Gala Dinner. Please indicate how many attendees will participate in some or all Color Guard events.
Please provide the names of your guests.
Special 2” Commemorative Challenge Coin
Special 250th Anniversary Commemorative Cockade
Independence 250 DELEGATE (without Campaign Bar)
Become one of 56 Delegates to sponsor the SAR Independence Day 250 programs, events and activities. Donors of at least $250 are awarded the special commemorative SAR Independence 250 medal. In addition, you will be recognized at the 250 Gala Dinner and your name will be recognized in all Independence 250 event programs. To make a contribution exceeding $250, use the box below to order your medal and select your campaign level.
Medal with Campaign Bar:
DRAFTER campaign bar accented with gold stars - click on the Add button above and select 1 - $500 donation
SIGNER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 2 - $1,000 donation
FOUNDER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 5 - $2,500 donation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!