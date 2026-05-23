SAR 250 Independence Day (TEST)

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Thur, July 2 from 1:30 to 2:30pm:
Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence at Independence Square
Fri, July 3 from 11:00 to 2:00:
Official 250th Salute to Independence Parade through Philadelphia's Historic District
Sat, July 4 from 9:00 to 5:00:
SAR Showcase at Independence Park featuring an SAR exhibit tent, a main stage with programs throughout the day, including an SAR 250 public commemoration and bench dedication, and a variety of youth interpretative and educational stations.
Sun, July 5 at 1:30:
Patriot Grave Marking for Five Signers of the Declaration of Independence at Christ Church Burial Ground, entrance on Arch Street between 4th and 5th Streets.
* CLOSED ***SOLD OUT*
Sun, July 5 from 3:00 to 5:00:
Group tour of all Museum galleries with a guided tour of the special exhibit “The Declaration’s Journey.”
Sun, July 5 from 6:00 to 9:00:
Farewell Dinner at Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen with Speaker: Curated 3 course prix fixe dinner with cash bar at 126 Chestnut Street, one block from the Museum.
Color Guard activities include all SAR public events and the Gala Dinner. Please indicate how many attendees will participate in some or all Color Guard events.
Please provide the names of your guests.
Special 2” Commemorative Challenge Coin
Special 250th Anniversary Commemorative Cockade
Independence 250 DELEGATE (without Campaign Bar)
Become one of 56 Delegates to sponsor the SAR Independence Day 250 programs, events and activities. Donors of at least $250 are awarded the special commemorative SAR Independence 250 medal. In addition, you will be recognized at the 250 Gala Dinner and your name will be recognized in all Independence 250 event programs. To make a contribution exceeding $250, use the box below to order your medal and select your campaign level.
Medal with Campaign Bar:
DRAFTER campaign bar accented with gold stars - click on the Add button above and select 1 - $500 donation
SIGNER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 2 - $1,000 donation
FOUNDER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 5 - $2,500 donation
Contribute $60 for Signers of the Declaration of Independence Grave Marking events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!