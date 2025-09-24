Sarah Ann Cochrane NSDAR

Hosted by

Sarah Ann Cochrane NSDAR

About this event

Sarah Ann Cochrane Chapter's Birthday Luncheon

Salem Hills Golf Club

8810 Six Mile Rd, Northville, MI 48168, USA

Pistachio Lime Salmon (GF)
$35

Grilled salmon fillet finished with a pistachio lime butter. Served with basmati rice and steamed broccoli

Vegetable Lasagna (V)
$35

Pasta layered with cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and a garlic cream sauce

Michigan Salad (DF, V, GF)
$35

Mixed greens with dried cherries, walnuts, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese (on the side) with balsamic vinaigrette - NO GRILLED CHICKEN

Michigan Salad - WITH CHICKEN
$35

Mixed greens with dried cherries, walnuts, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese (on the side) with balsamic vinaigrette - WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!