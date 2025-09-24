Sarah Ann Cochrane Chapter's Birthday Luncheon

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8810 Six Mile Rd, Northville, MI 48168, USA
Grilled salmon fillet finished with a pistachio lime butter. Served with basmati rice and steamed broccoli
Pasta layered with cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and a garlic cream sauce
Mixed greens with dried cherries, walnuts, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese (on the side) with balsamic vinaigrette - NO GRILLED CHICKEN
Mixed greens with dried cherries, walnuts, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese (on the side) with balsamic vinaigrette - WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
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