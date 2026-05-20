Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right Inc

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Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right Inc

About this shop

Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right Inc's Shop

Emerald Sponsorship
$5,000

EMERALD - $5,000

•       Full page ad inside front or back in the Souvenir Book (1st come, 1st serve & Print Deadlines Apply)

•       10 VIP invitations to the Black & White Ball++

•       Logo/name on our website for 1 year including company video

•       Recognition at the Black & White Ball

•       Logo/Name recognition in all press releases, signage, TV ads, digital, newspaper ads and all printed materials

•       Hospitality Suite Access

•       4 copies of the Black & White Ball Souvenir Book

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