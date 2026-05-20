Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right Inc's Shop

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About this shop
EMERALD - $5,000
• Full page ad inside front or back in the Souvenir Book (1st come, 1st serve & Print Deadlines Apply)
• 10 VIP invitations to the Black & White Ball++
• Logo/name on our website for 1 year including company video
• Recognition at the Black & White Ball
• Logo/Name recognition in all press releases, signage, TV ads, digital, newspaper ads and all printed materials
• Hospitality Suite Access
• 4 copies of the Black & White Ball Souvenir Book
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!