Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right Inc's Shop

EMERALD - $5,000

• Full page ad inside front or back in the Souvenir Book (1st come, 1st serve & Print Deadlines Apply)

• 10 VIP invitations to the Black & White Ball++

• Logo/name on our website for 1 year including company video

• Recognition at the Black & White Ball

• Logo/Name recognition in all press releases, signage, TV ads, digital, newspaper ads and all printed materials

• Hospitality Suite Access

• 4 copies of the Black & White Ball Souvenir Book