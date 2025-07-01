Sarasota Opera House Sunday HD Matinees (Several Dates)

**All shows are on Sundays at 1:30pm . Arrive at least 15 minutes prior to showtime and let the House Manager, Joanne Whitehead, know you are with Lighthouse. You will be escorted to your reserved seats.
**All shows are on Sundays at 1:30pm . Arrive at least 15 minutes prior to showtime and let the House Manager, Joanne Whitehead, know you are with Lighthouse. You will be escorted to your reserved seats.
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