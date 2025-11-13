Saraswati Puja 2026

• Grants entry for the entire family to attend Aalapan’s Saraswati Puja celebration

• Includes access to the main puja ceremony and pushpanjali

• Entry to cultural performances and community programs throughout the event

• Participation in festive activities planned for all age groups

• Includes both lunch and dinner options (Veg / Non-Veg as per selection)

• Designed to bring families together in the spirit of devotion, learning, and tradition

• A convenient and cost-effective option for families to celebrate together