Saratoga High School Grad Night Committee

4 tickets to the BayFC game at PayPal park, along with the parking pass in the Audi lot.





The summer game is on Wednesday July 29th game at 7:00pm. Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC





Seats are in field club. You can order food and drinks at your seats. Bar is also available behind you.





FC31. Seats 7,8,9,10





Price value: $675 ($150 per ticket and $75 for the Audi parking pass)