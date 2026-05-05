Saratoga High School Parent Teacher Student Organization
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Saratoga High School Parent Teacher Student Organization

About this event

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Saratoga High School Grad Night Committee

4 Tickets plus parking pass for BayFC item
4 Tickets plus parking pass for BayFC
$200

Starting bid

4 tickets to the BayFC game at PayPal park, along with the parking pass in the Audi lot. 


The summer game is on Wednesday July 29th game at 7:00pm. Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC


Seats are in field club. You can order food and drinks at your seats. Bar is also available behind you. 


FC31. Seats 7,8,9,10


Price value: $675 ($150 per ticket and $75 for the Audi parking pass)

Apple AirPods Pro 3 item
Apple AirPods Pro 3
$120

Starting bid

Apple AirPods Pro 3 (https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-airpods/airpods-pro-3), retail $250. You can also add engraving (we'll follow up with winner)

Santa Cruz Boardwalk Package item
Santa Cruz Boardwalk Package item
Santa Cruz Boardwalk Package
$80

Starting bid

$190 package includes:

2 ride wristbands ($150 Value)

2 Fright Walks ($16 Value)

2 Mini Golf Tickets ($24 Value)


Blackout dates: 5/23-5/25; 6/19, 7/4-7/5, 9/5-9/7

8 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th item
8 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th
$120

Starting bid

8 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats section VR327, row 14, seats 3-10; value $30/ticket before fees.

6 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th item
6 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th
$90

Starting bid

6 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats: section VR327, row 15, seats 5-10; value $30/ticket before fees.

4 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th item
4 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th
$60

Starting bid

4 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats: section VR327, row 15, seats 1-4; value $30/ticket before fees.

2 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th item
2 tickets to SF Giants Vs Braves June 26th
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats: section VR327, row 14, seats 1-2; value $30/ticket before fees.

Kendra Scott Bracelett item
Kendra Scott Bracelett item
Kendra Scott Bracelett
$20

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Cailin stretch bracelet rhodium white crystal value is $60

Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card item
Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card item
Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card item
Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card item
Hong's Gourmet $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Starbuck $25 Gift Card item
Starbuck $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Cold Stone Creamery $25 Gift Card item
Cold Stone Creamery $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

4 lawn chair tickets for graduation ceremony item
4 lawn chair tickets for graduation ceremony
$50

Starting bid

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