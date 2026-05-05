Saratoga High School Grad Night Committee

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About this event
Starting bid
4 tickets to the BayFC game at PayPal park, along with the parking pass in the Audi lot.
The summer game is on Wednesday July 29th game at 7:00pm. Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Seats are in field club. You can order food and drinks at your seats. Bar is also available behind you.
FC31. Seats 7,8,9,10
Price value: $675 ($150 per ticket and $75 for the Audi parking pass)
Starting bid
Apple AirPods Pro 3 (https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-airpods/airpods-pro-3), retail $250. You can also add engraving (we'll follow up with winner)
Starting bid
$190 package includes:
2 ride wristbands ($150 Value)
2 Fright Walks ($16 Value)
2 Mini Golf Tickets ($24 Value)
Blackout dates: 5/23-5/25; 6/19, 7/4-7/5, 9/5-9/7
Starting bid
8 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats section VR327, row 14, seats 3-10; value $30/ticket before fees.
Starting bid
6 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats: section VR327, row 15, seats 5-10; value $30/ticket before fees.
Starting bid
4 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats: section VR327, row 15, seats 1-4; value $30/ticket before fees.
Starting bid
2 tickets to SG Giants Vs Braves June 26th @7:15pm - seats: section VR327, row 14, seats 1-2; value $30/ticket before fees.
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Cailin stretch bracelet rhodium white crystal value is $60
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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