Saratoga Writers Center Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 18, 2027
For those who need a lower cost option. You are welcome here!
Benefits of becoming a member:
§ Early access and discounts for workshops and events
§ Invitations to member readings and gatherings
§ Opportunities to publicly share your work
§ An optional listing in the Writers Directory
§ A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts
§ Future access to a quiet Writers Coop
§ Future use of workshop rooms for monthly writing groups
§ Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works
Valid until June 18, 2027
A sustaining contribution that supports programming.
Benefits of becoming a member:
§ Early access and discounts for workshops and events
§ Invitations to member readings and gatherings
§ Opportunities to publicly share your work
§ An optional listing in the Writers Directory
§ A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts
§ Future access to a quiet Writers Coop
§ Future use of workshop rooms for monthly writing groups
§ Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works
Valid until June 18, 2027
Your generosity helps expand access for others and grows our community.
Benefits of becoming a member:
§ Early access and discounts for workshops and events
§ Invitations to member readings and gatherings
§ Opportunities to publicly share your work
§ An optional listing in the Writers Directory
§ A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts
§ Future access to a quiet Writers Coop
§ Future use of workshop rooms for monthly writing groups
§ Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works
Valid until June 18, 2027
Support from the business community advances writing skills for staff, clients and the literary arts.
Benefits of becoming a member:
§ Early access and discounts for your staff to attend workshops and events
§ Invitations to all member readings and gatherings
§ Your logo and website link on Center promotional materials, website, communications, and social media
§ Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works
§ A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts in Saratoga County
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!