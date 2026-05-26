Saratoga Writers Center

Offered by

Saratoga Writers Center

About the memberships

Saratoga Writers Center Memberships

Community Access
$15

Valid until June 18, 2027

For those who need a lower cost option. You are welcome here!

Benefits of becoming a member:

§  Early access and discounts for workshops and events

§  Invitations to member readings and gatherings

§  Opportunities to publicly share your work

§  An optional listing in the Writers Directory

§  A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts

§  Future access to a quiet Writers Coop

§  Future use of workshop rooms for monthly writing groups

§  Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works

Community Supporter
$50

Valid until June 18, 2027

A sustaining contribution that supports programming.


Benefits of becoming a member:

§  Early access and discounts for workshops and events

§  Invitations to member readings and gatherings

§  Opportunities to publicly share your work

§  An optional listing in the Writers Directory

§  A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts

§  Future access to a quiet Writers Coop

§  Future use of workshop rooms for monthly writing groups

§  Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works

Community Advocate
$100

Valid until June 18, 2027

Your generosity helps expand access for others and grows our community.

Benefits of becoming a member:

§  Early access and discounts for workshops and events

§  Invitations to member readings and gatherings

§  Opportunities to publicly share your work

§  An optional listing in the Writers Directory

§  A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts

§  Future access to a quiet Writers Coop

§  Future use of workshop rooms for monthly writing groups

§  Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works

Community Champion
$1,000

Valid until June 18, 2027

Support from the business community advances writing skills for staff, clients and the literary arts.


Benefits of becoming a member:

§  Early access and discounts for your staff to attend workshops and events

§  Invitations to all member readings and gatherings

§  Your logo and website link on Center promotional materials, website, communications, and social media

§  Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works

§  A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts in Saratoga County


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