Saratoga Writers Center Memberships

For those who need a lower cost option. You are welcome here!

Benefits of becoming a member:

§ Early access and discounts for workshops and events

§ Invitations to member readings and gatherings

§ Opportunities to publicly share your work

§ An optional listing in the Writers Directory

§ A voice in shaping the future of the literary arts

§ Future access to a quiet Writers Coop

§ Future use of workshop rooms for monthly writing groups

§ Access to our writing library of literary journals, instructional materials, and local authors’ works