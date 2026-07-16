SARCNJ SAREX 2026

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One General Admission ticket is required for all participants. Limited to 1 ticket per person. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET IS ALSO REQUIRED
All students MUST provide their own helmet, harness, descent control device, rope ascension system, gloves, and eye protection. Any student without the listed equipment will not be able to attend the class.
All day Saturday & Sunday
16-hour course designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively respond to medical emergencies and injuries in remote and outdoor settings. Students will learn how to assess, treat, and manage common injuries and illnesses that may occur in wilderness environments, where access to medical help is limited or delayed. This course emphasizes hands-on training, scenario-based learning, and practical application of first aid principles in challenging outdoor conditions.
This course is for the professional Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers who would be first arriving on a possible crime scene. All missing person searches are a crime until ruled otherwise by Law Enforcement (L.E.).
Any first responder who is working with law enforcement (L.E.) on a missing people search becomes an extension of the law enforcement agency in charge of the incident. Everyone involved has a duty to preserve all evidence and the crime scene for any search that may become criminal investigation.
This course gives guidelines to help SAR personnel understand what L.E. is looking for in preserving a crime scene. L.E. only has one chance of processing that scene, once the subject, clues or scene is handled / moved the scene has been changed and can never be reconstructed again.
This class will give an overview of the steps those responders would need to take, so that the crime scene would not be compromised.
it can be released to Law Enforcement
2. Protecting the evidence/clues
3. Documentation
4. Field Exercise
5. Court testimony.
Ticks and Tick Safety
The presentation will cover prevention strategies, common tick species and tickborne diseases ,and proper tick removal practices, with a focus on field based exposure relevant to Search and Rescue teams.
7:00 to 8:00 pm on September 19.
Autism: A Guide for First Responders
This training equips search and rescue professionals with essential knowledge and practical strategies for effectively responding to incidents involving individuals on the autism spectrum. Participants will gain a clear understanding of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), common behaviors and sensory sensitivities, and the unique challenges these individuals face during emergencies—such as wandering/elopement, attraction to water or specific stimuli, limited response to verbal commands, and potential for hiding or bolting. Key topics include:
By the end of the class, attendees will be better prepared to enhance safety, reduce risks, and improve outcomes for autistic individuals and their families during missing-person searches and emergency responses. Ideal for SAR teams, first responders, and related professionals.
Drop into the tent to learn in an informal one-on-one or small group format with instructors. We will cover:
Take the SARTECH II practical field exam. Included with the General admission fee. Runs all day, both days and you can leave classes as instructor allows to run course and finish class. The SARTECH II level of certification is the Operations level training for Wilderness SAR personnel. Persons who obtain this certification are to function within the limits of the certification described in the NASAR standards for SARTECH II. This course is a certification examination only. The education for this program can be received through instructor-led Fundamentals of Search & Rescue (FUNSAR) program. Students must print out their Position Task Book (PTB) and bring it with them to the SAREX.
Included with the General admission fee. CalTopo is a powerful mapping platform that places cutting-edge digital mapping tools at the fingertips of SAR Incident Support Teams. This course provides a comprehensive look at all the capabilities of CalTopo Mobile app. The purpose of this course is to demonstrate and practice how to effectively integrate SarTopo tools and skills to your team’s search management using the mobile app.
Forensic Anthropology. Skeleton remains Human bone ID and common find locations. Included with the General admission fee.
$
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