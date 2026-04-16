Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept's First ONLINE Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Beautiful brand new, with tags embroidered suede Consuela purse. Perfect for Mother's Day gift next Sunday!
graciously donated by Lisa Howard.
Starting bid
All inclusive, all day guided fishing trip, in East Matagorda Bay, with licensed captain, Matt Mulloy for THREE people. Leave and return from Sargent, TX. Date to be arranged with Captain depending on weather and schedules.
Guests must have a valid Texas fishing license.
Generously donated by Capt. Matt Mulloy.
Starting bid
"Tarpon on the Fly" has been graciously painted specifically for and donated to the SVFD 2026 Fundraiser by local artist, Debbie Cabness. This 22 x 28" acrylic, gallery wrapped, art work is a unique treasure for any salt water fan.
Starting bid
Large wheeled ice chest packed with two chairs, sun umbrella, four towels, drink cups, wide brimmed sun hat, sun visor, blue tooth speaker, waterproof bag with two phone pouches and a Line Cutterz vehicle escape tool.
Generously donated by Rhonda Helmke and Line Cutterz.
Starting bid
Two tickets to see ACDC play live at NRG Stadium, Houston on Monday August 31st at 7p. Seats located in section 602, row P seat numbers 10 and 11.
Starting bid
GREEN BAY PACKERS FANS!!
Brett Favre Green Bay Packers Autographed 16x20 framed photograph with Certificate of Authenticity.
Graciously Donated By Shana & Suzie Maxwell
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!