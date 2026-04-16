Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept

Hosted by

Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept

About this event

Sales closed

Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept's First ONLINE Silent Auction

Pick-up location

22001 FM457, Bay City, TX 77414, USA

Consuela Purse item
Consuela Purse
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful brand new, with tags embroidered suede Consuela purse. Perfect for Mother's Day gift next Sunday!

graciously donated by Lisa Howard.

Day Fishing in East Matagorda Bay from Sargent for THREE! item
Day Fishing in East Matagorda Bay from Sargent for THREE!
$200

Starting bid

 All inclusive, all day guided fishing trip, in East Matagorda Bay, with licensed captain, Matt Mulloy for THREE people. Leave and return from Sargent, TX. Date to be arranged with Captain depending on weather and schedules.

Guests must have a valid Texas fishing license.

Generously donated by Capt. Matt Mulloy.

Tarpon Original Painting By Sargent Artist Debbie Cabness item
Tarpon Original Painting By Sargent Artist Debbie Cabness
$100

Starting bid

"Tarpon on the Fly" has been graciously painted specifically for and donated to the SVFD 2026 Fundraiser by local artist, Debbie Cabness. This 22 x 28" acrylic, gallery wrapped, art work is a unique treasure for any salt water fan.

Cool Beach Ice Chest item
Cool Beach Ice Chest
$50

Starting bid

Large wheeled ice chest packed with two chairs, sun umbrella, four towels, drink cups, wide brimmed sun hat, sun visor, blue tooth speaker, waterproof bag with two phone pouches and a Line Cutterz vehicle escape tool.

Generously donated by Rhonda Helmke and Line Cutterz.

Two ACDC Concert Tickets: Aug. 31 at NRG Stadium, Houston item
Two ACDC Concert Tickets: Aug. 31 at NRG Stadium, Houston
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to see ACDC play live at NRG Stadium, Houston on Monday August 31st at 7p. Seats located in section 602, row P seat numbers 10 and 11.

Brett Favre Autographed Poster with COA item
Brett Favre Autographed Poster with COA
$50

Starting bid

GREEN BAY PACKERS FANS!!

Brett Favre Green Bay Packers Autographed 16x20 framed photograph with Certificate of Authenticity.

Graciously Donated By Shana & Suzie Maxwell

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!