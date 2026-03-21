SARposium 2026

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About this event
Includes the full program:
-meet and greet with SAR volunteers, helicopters, and local vendors
-taco bar with vegan option
-two drink tickets (kombucha, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages)
-live music
-exciting keynote speaker
-an entry into fun door prizes
Any additional donations will go to support KCARA's mission!
Graciously sponsored by a donor, these tickets are free for SAR volunteers! Includes the full program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!