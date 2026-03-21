King County Search and Rescue Association

Hosted by

King County Search and Rescue Association

About this event

SARposium 2026

32610 NE 32nd St

Carnation, WA 98014, USA

General Admission
$45

Includes the full program:

-meet and greet with SAR volunteers, helicopters, and local vendors

-taco bar with vegan option

-two drink tickets (kombucha, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages)

-live music

-exciting keynote speaker

-an entry into fun door prizes


Any additional donations will go to support KCARA's mission!

SAR Volunteer
Free

Graciously sponsored by a donor, these tickets are free for SAR volunteers! Includes the full program.

Add a donation for King County Search and Rescue Association

$

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