SAS Silent Auction 2026: ITEMS

Bring warmth, craftsmanship, and natural beauty into your home with this one-of-a-kind,

handcrafted live-edge walnut table.

This stunning piece is made from solid walnut sourced from a local mill in the woods of North

Carolina, giving it a rich story as well as timeless character. Each curve and grain line is completely

unique, highlighted by the natural live edge that preserves the tree’s original formo. No two pieces

like this can ever be made again.

Carefully handcrafted and finished with multiple layers of boiled linseed oil and a protective coat of

polyurethane, the table offers both durability and a deep, warm glow that enhances the wood’s

natural beauty. The sleek metal legs provide a modern contrast, making it a perfect statement piece

for any home—whether used as a coffee table, accent table, or conversation centerpiece.

Details:

• Solid walnut, live-edge design

• Approx. 53" long

• Width varies from 26" to 35"

• 1.75" thick top

• 30" high

• Over 75 lbs — substantial and sturdy

• Hand-finished for lasting quality

Even more special—this piece was crafted with care specifically for this fundraiser, making it not

just furniture, but a meaningful contribution to our school community.

Delivery and setup are included for the winning bidder.

Own a piece that tells a story, supports a great cause, and will be enjoyed for years to come.