SAS Silent Auction 2026: ITEMS

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Beverages included. $370 value. Generously donated by 5th grade
Starting bid
$570 value, includes 15 inch Skylight Calendar, $150 Home Goods gift card, notepads & pens. Generously donated by Pre-K 3 Day
Starting bid
Over $350 value. The Ball Coach radar is a speed training tool for player development through one-on-one coaching and/or self-guided drills, offering hands-free operation to keep it simple. By providing instant results measuring hitting power and throw, serve or shot speeds, the Ball Coach is a must-have training tool for any serious athlete. Tripod and mount included. generously donated by SAS Student Council
Starting bid
Bring warmth, craftsmanship, and natural beauty into your home with this one-of-a-kind,
handcrafted live-edge walnut table.
This stunning piece is made from solid walnut sourced from a local mill in the woods of North
Carolina, giving it a rich story as well as timeless character. Each curve and grain line is completely
unique, highlighted by the natural live edge that preserves the tree’s original formo. No two pieces
like this can ever be made again.
Carefully handcrafted and finished with multiple layers of boiled linseed oil and a protective coat of
polyurethane, the table offers both durability and a deep, warm glow that enhances the wood’s
natural beauty. The sleek metal legs provide a modern contrast, making it a perfect statement piece
for any home—whether used as a coffee table, accent table, or conversation centerpiece.
Details:
• Solid walnut, live-edge design
• Approx. 53" long
• Width varies from 26" to 35"
• 1.75" thick top
• 30" high
• Over 75 lbs — substantial and sturdy
• Hand-finished for lasting quality
Even more special—this piece was crafted with care specifically for this fundraiser, making it not
just furniture, but a meaningful contribution to our school community.
Delivery and setup are included for the winning bidder.
Own a piece that tells a story, supports a great cause, and will be enjoyed for years to come.
Starting bid
Over $200 value. Phillies Phanatic LED light, Phanatic head shaped mug, 76ers Franklin wall pennant and Sixers Tervis cup, Flyers Gritty Plush, and the Eagle’s Swoop character hat, and more! Generously donated by Kindergarten (Miss Thomas‘ class)
Starting bid
Over $300 value. Birdfy Bird Buddy, $50 Mostardi’s gift card, adult & children’s birdwatching books, decorative bird seed owl. Generously donated by 7th grade
Starting bid
$700 value. Enjoy an at-home pasta making party for 10 guests. Make gnocchi & ravioli while BYOB in your own kitchen. Basket with wine & pasta accessories. See website (2nd image) for details. Generously donated by 6th grade
Starting bid
$430 value! 4 tickets to Cardinals @ Phillies CBP Sunday 8/23 section 230, row 6, seats 17-20 with prepaid parking included! Generously donated by the Kelly family. Winner contact Stephanie at [email protected]
Starting bid
$850 value! Experience major championship golf at Aronimink Golf Club -Sunday May 17th. generously donated by the McDermott family. Winner contact [email protected]
Starting bid
$485 value 2.5 ton max Dumpster rental is up to 7-10 days. Generously donated by the Cocco family. Winner contact [email protected]
Starting bid
PRICELESS! You don’t want to miss out on a chance for this forever keepsake. beautifully matted and framed, signed by each student. 22x24 frame matted to 16x20 photo. Winner contact Erin Coyne at [email protected]
Starting bid
$360 value. DryBar baby butter club travel blow dryer (retail value approximately $140), Drybar brushes & clips (retail value approximately $100), Brookstone basket (retail value approximately $20), and $100 Sephora gift card. Generously donated by 2nd grade
Starting bid
$600+ value! $175 Lilly Pulitzer Gift Card, Beach/Hat Tote Bag (Hat Included) Backpack Cooler, Beach Day Pouch (Towel Clips/Drink Hugger Included) 2 Beach Towels, Sunglasses, 2 Stainless Steel Drink Tumblers. Pickleball Set. Generously donated by 8th grade
Starting bid
See image for details. Generously donated by Colleen Catania
Starting bid
$1300 value!! Gift Cards $500 La Chele, $250 Per Lei, $200 Napa Wine Bar, $200 Sedona, $100 Club Pilates, $40 Kilwins Generously donated by 1st grade
Starting bid
$630 value! Omnilux Contour Face LED mask, Omnilux Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Omnilux Contour Hydrogel Neck & Décolleté Mask (3-Pack), $120 goGLOW, NODPOD Sleep Mask. Generously donated by 3rd grade
Starting bid
$1000+ value! ($75) GoGlow Gift card plus an additional complimentary spray tan, pH Balancing Clense and Exfoliating mitt ($60), ($150) Grace & Kate Gift card, and Grace & Kate Belt Bag ($68), ($50) Raising Surfers Gift card & Raising Surfers clutch, ($150) Fearless Restaurants Gift card, ($150) Joseph Anthony Salon and Spa Gift card, ($25) Starbucks Gift card, ($25) Coco Blue Nail Salon Gift Card, Biodance Face Masks, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Rhode Peptide Eye Prep ($75), Coco Aesthetic - Complimentary Hydrafacial and Blow out ($350), Flora Boutique - Candle, Soap, Whipped Tallow Cream, Victorian planter ($120), Car Wash gift certificate. Generously donated by PreK 5 day.
Starting bid
$350 value. Wireless Headphones, Stanley, Weighted Vest, Athletic Tote (Bagsmart, rose pink), $175 Gift Card to Running Place. Generously donated by Mrs. Ellis’ Kindergarten Class
Starting bid
$400 value. Revo cooler with extra trays, Wine & Spirits gift card ($125), Cocktail shaker, acrylic glasses, mixers, and more! All you need to be the hostess with the most-ess this summer. Generously donated by 4th grade
Starting bid
$350+ value. Head Spa Giftcard $209.00, Divi Scalp Serum, Kevin Murphy shampoo and conditioner, spa headband, hairbrush. Generously donated by Mrs. Avellino’s Kindergarten class
Starting bid
$200+ value. Outdoor projector + outdoor screen, candy/popcorn for movies, $25 dollar gift card to rent movies. Generously donated by Miss Walsh’s Kindergarten class
Starting bid
$350 value. NEX Playground game console with subscription. Generously donated by the Preschool class
Starting bid
Support local/small business and cover your summer parties’ beverage needs with this delicious reward. Winner can choose their flavor varieties, cases will be delivered to the winner’s home. Winner contact Dennis DiGirolamo (generous donor) at 610-608-1699
Starting bid
$300 value. Beautiful medium leather Kate Spade tote. Think Mother’s Day! Generously donated by Mrs. Avellino & Mrs. Fabii
Starting bid
Spring cleaning means cars too! $250 value car detailing services at 3046 West Chester Pike, Broomall. Winner contact Erin Coyne [email protected]
Starting bid
Starting bid
See flyer in Spartan Scoop for camp details. Winner selects their week of choice. Winner please contact Mr. Davis
Starting bid
Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have your very own parking spot by the PreK entrance/exit for school drop off and pick up. This reserved spot will be valid for the entirety of the 2026/27 school year. Winner contact Mrs.Doyle & Mrs. Strehlau
Starting bid
Imagine seeing your family name proudly displayed in the front of the school - winner gets a street sign naming the bus lane after them. Ex: Smith Lane. It is a fun and meaningful way to show your support for SAS for the 2026/ 2027 school year. Winner contact Mrs. Doyle & Mrs. Strehlau
Starting bid
Over $500 value! Body Silk,
Hydra Gel,
Hydra Quench,
Mild Cleanser,
Neck Revive. Generously donated by Morgenstern Medical, Wayne PA
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!