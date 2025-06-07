Hosted by
Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild
Sashiko on site payments
Member
$90
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
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Non member
$110
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
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Extra session
$30
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