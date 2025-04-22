Introductory Sashiko Workshop

Sashiko Workshop JUNE 7 & 8 - Saturday Afternoon and Sunday workshop. Your are purchasing 2 (two) class sessions. 1) Saturday introductory class + 2) Sunday morning OR afternoon. Additional class session is $30 and can be purchased at the workshop. Workshop is refundable up until midnight of June 4.
Non Member: Saturday PM Workshop + Sunday Session
$110
Member: Sunday All Day Workshop
$90
Sashiko Workshop JUNE 8 - Sunday AM and PM workshop. Your are purchasing 2 (two) class sessions. 1) Sunday introductory class + 2) Sunday afternoon. Workshop is refundable up until midnight of June 4.
Non-Member: Sunday All Day Workshop
$110
