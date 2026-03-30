SASS 23rd Annual Tea ☕🌸

Hosted by
About this event
Melbourne, FL 32903, USA
Reserve a table for you and your guests and enjoy the SASS Annual Tea together 🤍
This option includes seating for 8 sisters at one table, allowing you to share a more intimate and memorable experience.
Perfect for friends, family, or groups looking to enjoy the afternoon side by side
Per Child
We are excited to welcome vendors to our upcoming event! This is a great opportunity to showcase your products, connect with the community, and support a meaningful gathering.
What’s included:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!