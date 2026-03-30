Sisters with Aims in Serving Society

Hosted by

Sisters with Aims in Serving Society

About this event

SASS 23rd Annual Tea ☕🌸

3003 N Hwy A1A

Melbourne, FL 32903, USA

General Admission
$45
Reserve a table (8seats)
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for you and your guests and enjoy the SASS Annual Tea together 🤍

This option includes seating for 8 sisters at one table, allowing you to share a more intimate and memorable experience.

Perfect for friends, family, or groups looking to enjoy the afternoon side by side

Childcare
$15

Per Child

Vending
$200

We are excited to welcome vendors to our upcoming event! This is a great opportunity to showcase your products, connect with the community, and support a meaningful gathering.

What’s included:

  • 1 vendor table
  • 2 chairs
  • Space for your display setup
Add a donation for Sisters with Aims in Serving Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!