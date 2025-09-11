SAT PREP- Fall 2025

Hosted by
Deloitte-led SAT group instruction. Students will be in a group setting, learning and practicing the different subject of the SAT with tutors who specialize in these respective subjects of the SAT.
Location: Deloitte Building
500 12th Street Washington, DC 20004
(entrance is on 12th and E street. It will say Warner on the Building)
Closest metro: Metro Center (12th and G St exit)
Time: 5:30pm -7:00pm
Dates: October 7th - December 16th
This registration is ONLY for students who have already taken the prerequisite group course. You will work one-on-one with a tutor each week to focus on the sections of the SAT that the respective student will need more support with.
Sessions will take place in person and virtually via Zoom. Please specify your preference in the follow up questionnaire.
