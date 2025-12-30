College Bound Inc

Hosted by

College Bound Inc

About this event

SAT PREP- Spring 2026

500 12th St NW

Washington, DC 20004, USA

SAT Prep- Classroom
$25

Deloitte-led SAT group instruction. Students will be in a group setting, learning and practicing the different SAT subjects with tutors who specialize in those subjects. 


Location: Deloitte Building

500 12th Street, Washington, DC 20004

(entrance is on 12th and E street. The building will read "Warner Building")

Closest metro: Metro Center (12th and G St exit)

Time: 5:30pm -7:00pm


Dates: February 17th - April 28th

SAT On-on-One
Free

This registration is ONLY for students who have already taken the prerequisite group course. You will work one-on-one with a tutor each week to focus on the sections of the SAT that you need more support with. 


Dates: February 17th - April 28th


Sessions will take place virtually via Google Meet.

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