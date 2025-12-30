SAT PREP- Spring 2026

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About this event
Deloitte-led SAT group instruction. Students will be in a group setting, learning and practicing the different SAT subjects with tutors who specialize in those subjects.
Location: Deloitte Building
500 12th Street, Washington, DC 20004
(entrance is on 12th and E street. The building will read "Warner Building")
Closest metro: Metro Center (12th and G St exit)
Time: 5:30pm -7:00pm
Dates: February 17th - April 28th
This registration is ONLY for students who have already taken the prerequisite group course. You will work one-on-one with a tutor each week to focus on the sections of the SAT that you need more support with.
Dates: February 17th - April 28th
Sessions will take place virtually via Google Meet.
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