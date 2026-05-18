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About this event
We offer a special Group Rate for churches bringing a team of 5 people to Saturate 814. This is a great opportunity to invest in leaders from your church by attending the conference together and growing in a shared vision for Gospel Saturation across our region.
Help make the event accessible so more people can be equipped to live on mission.
Support the shared work of churches and ministries coming together to mobilize everyday missionaries.
Fuel a larger vision of churches united together to advance the Gospel throughout the 814 and beyond.
Invest in long-term spiritual impact through Gospel-centered collaboration, outreach, and discipleship.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!