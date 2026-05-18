Overflow Church

Hosted by

Overflow Church

About this event

Saturate 814

3220 Pleasant Valley Blvd

Altoona, PA 16602, USA

Two Day Registration (November 6th and 7th)
$49
One Day Registration (November 6th)
$35
One Day Registration (November 7th)
$35
Group Rate (5 people)
$200

We offer a special Group Rate for churches bringing a team of 5 people to Saturate 814. This is a great opportunity to invest in leaders from your church by attending the conference together and growing in a shared vision for Gospel Saturation across our region.

Gospel Saturation Sponsor
$100

Help make the event accessible so more people can be equipped to live on mission.

Kingdom Collaboration Sponsor
$250

Support the shared work of churches and ministries coming together to mobilize everyday missionaries.


Gospel Movement Sponsor
$1,000

Fuel a larger vision of churches united together to advance the Gospel throughout the 814 and beyond.

Regional Awakening Sponsor
$2,500

Invest in long-term spiritual impact through Gospel-centered collaboration, outreach, and discipleship.

Add a donation for Overflow Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!