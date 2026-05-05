Joy In The City

Hosted by

Joy In The City

About this event

Saturate Altoona Program Advertisement 2026

1401-07 11th Ave

Altoona, PA 16601, USA

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$300

This is the full page ad which is 8"x5"


(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$200

This is the half page ad which is 5"x3.85"


(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$100

This is the quarter page ad which is 2.45"x3.95"


(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)

Business Card Ad item
Business Card Ad
$50

This is the business card size ad which is 3.5"x2"


(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)

Add a donation for Joy In The City

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!