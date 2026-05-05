Saturate Altoona Program Advertisement 2026

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Altoona, PA 16601, USA
This is the full page ad which is 8"x5"
(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)
This is the half page ad which is 5"x3.85"
(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)
This is the quarter page ad which is 2.45"x3.95"
(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)
This is the business card size ad which is 3.5"x2"
(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)
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