Sapphire Youth Development Center

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Sapphire Youth Development Center

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Saturday Ballet/Tap classes

Saturday Ballet/Tap Classes item
Saturday Ballet/Tap Classes
$45
Ballet/Tap - This class will give your little dancer a basic introduction to ballet steps and positions and basic tap sounds while enhancing their motor skills and coordination with fun exercises in music qualities and rhythms, story-telling with movement, and free dance with various props. A pink leotard, pink tights, and shoes are required. Ballet Skirt Optional

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