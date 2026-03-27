SATURDAY AFTERNOON RECITAL - Preferred Seating Fundraiser

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About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
This is the first available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.
This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This is the second available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.
This pew seats 10-12 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the third available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage. This pew seats 10-12 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the third available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.
This pew seats 10-12 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the first available row in the balcony. House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage.
This pew seats approximately 8 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the first available row in the balcony. House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.
This pew seats approximately 8 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the second available row in the balcony. House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage.
This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the second available row in the balcony. House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.
This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the first row in the upper half of the balcony, behind the walk way. House Left is on the left side when facing the stage.
This pew seats approximately 12 people, depending on age.
Starting bid
This is the first row in the upper half of the balcony, behind the walk way. House Right is on the right side when facing the stage.
This pew seats approximately 12 people, depending on age.
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