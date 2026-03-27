SATURDAY AFTERNOON RECITAL - Preferred Seating Fundraiser

This is the first available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage. This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.

This is the first available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage. This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.

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