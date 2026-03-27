Doxa Dance Ministry
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Doxa Dance Ministry

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Doxa Dance Ministry

About this event

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SATURDAY AFTERNOON RECITAL - Preferred Seating Fundraiser

House Left, Second Row item
House Left, Second Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the first available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage. This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.
House Right, Second Row item
House Right, Second Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the first available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.

This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.

House Left, Third Row item
House Left, Third Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the second available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage. This pew seats 10-12 people, depending on age.
House Right, Third Row item
House Right, Third Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the second available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.

This pew seats 10-12 people, depending on age.

House Left, Fourth Row item
House Left, Fourth Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the third available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage. This pew seats 10-12 people, depending on age.

House Right, Fourth Row item
House Right, Fourth Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the third available row (teachers sit on the front row to assist young dancers). House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.

This pew seats 10-12 people, depending on age.

Balcony Left, Front Row item
Balcony Left, Front Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the first available row in the balcony. House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage.

This pew seats approximately 8 people, depending on age.

Balcony Right, Front Row item
Balcony Right, Front Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the first available row in the balcony. House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.

This pew seats approximately 8 people, depending on age.

Balcony Left, Second Row item
Balcony Left, Second Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the second available row in the balcony. House Left is on the left side of the aisle when facing the stage.

This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.

Balcony Right, Second Row item
Balcony Right, Second Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the second available row in the balcony. House Right is on the right side of the aisle when facing the stage.

This pew seats 8-10 people, depending on age.

Balcony Left, Long Row item
Balcony Left, Long Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the first row in the upper half of the balcony, behind the walk way. House Left is on the left side when facing the stage.


This pew seats approximately 12 people, depending on age.

Balcony Right, Long Row item
Balcony Right, Long Row
$50

Starting bid

This is the first row in the upper half of the balcony, behind the walk way. House Right is on the right side when facing the stage.


This pew seats approximately 12 people, depending on age.

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