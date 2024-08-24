Saturday, August 24th, 2024 |Community Partners | Vendors (copy)

Vendors are to arrive at the venue between 10:00 am and 2:30 pm to begin setting up. Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials (tablecloths, signage, etc). Unless taking advantage of the VIP vendor package, details on what's provided with this package are on the next page. The vendors must be set up and ready for attendees by 3:00 pm. All vendor's will be provided with a 1(6ft) table, 2 chairs, and a 10x10 space. No beverage or alcohol sales are allowed.



It is understood that all vendor fees are due with the submission of this agreement, in order to secure your reservation. It is also understood that 100% of any revenue received at the event collected at the vendor’s booth, belongs to said vendor. Vendors are responsible for proper business and/or license credentials. Should the vendor not have the proper business and or license credentials, and be asked to leave via the City of Savannah, no fee's will be refunded to the vendor.





There is no access to electricity. | Payment must be made in full to confirm this agreement.



By signing this one-time event vendor’s agreement, you agree to the terms above, and to perform only the services agreed to by Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival. For more information, please email us at [email protected]



Vendors knowingly and voluntarily agree to enter into this WAIVER & RELEASE OF LIABILITY & hereby waive any and all rights, claims or causes of action of any kind arising out of my participation at this event. CFTA nor SJFAF is also not responsible for any lost, stolen or damaged property, injury or bodily harm.