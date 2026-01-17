Rhode Island Black Story Tellers

Rhode Island Black Story Tellers

About this event

Saturday, January 17, 2026: Free Family Fun Day – FUNDA FEST 28

1 Hilton St

Providence, RI 02905

Free

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: CCRI Providence, Liston Campus - 1 Hilton Street, Providence, RI

Host - Renown Storytellers V. Raffini and Rachel Briggs

A full day of family-friendly programming, workshops, and youth performances. Support local Artist and Artisans showcasing their work, as well as community organizations.

  • 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Workshops for all ages (African drumming, Head wrapping and more).
  • 1:00 PM – Youth Performance 
    • Youth performers from FUNDA Story Camp and the Fall Workshop series take the stage
  • 2:30 PM – Family Storytelling Concert
    • Invited guest storytellers perform for all ages.
