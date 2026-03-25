OUTspoken

Hosted by

OUTspoken

About this event

Saturday Lunch

Aspen
$16.50

Tender oven-roasted turkey breast, cucumber, red onion, lettuce, avocado, horseradish, and light mayonnaise on cranberry spice bread

Cousin Vinnie
$16.50

Thin-sliced rare roasted beef, roasted red bell pepper, fresh basil, tomato, red onion, lettuce, with balsamic vinegar on an italian baguette

Stand-By
$16.50

Succulent honey-glazed ham piled high, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncinis, with honey mustard on new york rye swirl bread

Tuscany
$16.50

Honey-glazed ham, prosciutto, capacolla, provolone cheese, pepperoncinis, tomato, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, fresh basil, fresh cilantro, lettuce with robust italian dressing on an italian baguette

Newporter
$16.50

Chunky white albacore tuna salad (prepared daily), lettuce, tomato, with light mayonnaise on jalapeño cheddar bread

Coachella
$16.50

A meatless surprise! Pepper jack cheese, sprouts, avocado, lettuce, red onion, homemade tomato-cilantro salsa with olive oil on nine-grain bread

Hacienda
$16.50

Roasted chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, tomato, avocado, red onion, lettuce with light mayonnaise on nine-grain bread

Mandarin Chicken
$16.50

Grilled breast of chicken on fresh european mixed greens, red bell pepper, mandarin oranges, and sesame seeds. Served with a sesame ginger vinaigrette

Field of Greens
$16.50

Fresh European mixed greens, red bell pepper, shaved red onion, tomato, thinly sliced cucumber & zucchini, and pepperoncinis. Served with a sesame ginger vinaigrette

Mediterranean
$16.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, tomato, roasted red pepper, sliced cucumber, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis. Served with a herb vinaigrette

Mirage
$16.50

Grilled breast of chicken on fresh spinach, dried cranberries, pecans, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Ceasar
$16.50

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce with grated parmesan cheese and aspen mills baked croutons. Served with a creamy caesar dressing

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!