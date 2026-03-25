Saturday Lunch

About this event
Tender oven-roasted turkey breast, cucumber, red onion, lettuce, avocado, horseradish, and light mayonnaise on cranberry spice bread
Thin-sliced rare roasted beef, roasted red bell pepper, fresh basil, tomato, red onion, lettuce, with balsamic vinegar on an italian baguette
Succulent honey-glazed ham piled high, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncinis, with honey mustard on new york rye swirl bread
Honey-glazed ham, prosciutto, capacolla, provolone cheese, pepperoncinis, tomato, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, fresh basil, fresh cilantro, lettuce with robust italian dressing on an italian baguette
Chunky white albacore tuna salad (prepared daily), lettuce, tomato, with light mayonnaise on jalapeño cheddar bread
A meatless surprise! Pepper jack cheese, sprouts, avocado, lettuce, red onion, homemade tomato-cilantro salsa with olive oil on nine-grain bread
Roasted chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, tomato, avocado, red onion, lettuce with light mayonnaise on nine-grain bread
Grilled breast of chicken on fresh european mixed greens, red bell pepper, mandarin oranges, and sesame seeds. Served with a sesame ginger vinaigrette
Fresh European mixed greens, red bell pepper, shaved red onion, tomato, thinly sliced cucumber & zucchini, and pepperoncinis. Served with a sesame ginger vinaigrette
Crisp romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, tomato, roasted red pepper, sliced cucumber, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis. Served with a herb vinaigrette
Grilled breast of chicken on fresh spinach, dried cranberries, pecans, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce with grated parmesan cheese and aspen mills baked croutons. Served with a creamy caesar dressing
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