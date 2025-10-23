Saturday May 9, 2026 - Arlington Concert - I Rise: Women in Song

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor's Ticket with 6 month Supporting Membership
General Admission Ticket ($25 value)
plus a $50 charitable donation
Supporter is given exclusive
Member Access to the concert recording
Adults
Students over age 12 & Seniors
Adult Ticket
With a donation of $100 or more concert ticket discounts are available!
Details here: https://cantilena.org/support-us
Students over age 12 & Seniors
Please present EBT, WIC, Connector Care card at the door for this discount.
Children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.
*NEW* Advance ticketing for groups of 10 or more!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!