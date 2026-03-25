Saturday Night Chorus Pre-Ordered Meal 2026

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Chicken: Grilled chicken breast, herb pan sauce, Yukon mashed potatoes, and asparagus and carrots
Beef: Braised beef short rib, red wine demi glaze, Yukon mashed potatoes and green beans and carrots
Fish: Roasted herb salmon, lemon caper cream sauce, rice pilaf,
and asparagus and carrots
Vegetarian: Grilled vegetable stack with marinara, wild rice and quinoa blend, asparagus and carrots
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