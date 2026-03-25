Hosted by

Heart of the Blue Ridge Region 14, Sweet Adelines International

About this event

Saturday Night Chorus Pre-Ordered Meal 2026

Plated Chicken Dinner
$68.64

Chicken: Grilled chicken breast, herb pan sauce, Yukon mashed potatoes, and asparagus and carrots

Beef
$68.64

Beef: Braised beef short rib, red wine demi glaze, Yukon mashed potatoes and green beans and carrots

Fish
$68.64

Fish: Roasted herb salmon, lemon caper cream sauce, rice pilaf,

                     and asparagus and carrots

Vegetarian
$68.64

Vegetarian: Grilled vegetable stack with marinara, wild rice and quinoa blend, asparagus and carrots


Other
Pay what you can

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