Saturday Night LIV Pride 2025 Silent Auction

A collection of my Anthony’s best works from the Gay Dreaming series from the springs of 2023 to fall of 2024. “ Anthony is a multidisciplinary artist currently residing in Albuquerque NM. Born and raised in Kansas City Missouri, self taught artist, illustrator and designer. Anthony worked professionally in the advertising world for 20 years while maintaining a fine art career on the side. From an early age they were starting creative businesses, sewing their own clothing and sell them through local skateboarding shops, starting local music, skateboarding and queer magazines, as well as being in a handful of straight edge hardcore bands. In the span on their advertising career, they led many projects as VP of creative, creative director, and concept designers for some of the biggest brands in the world, in addition they were business partners in two different design firms. Now working as a full time artist, Anthony has shown their work around the world and along side of the most promising of artists of our time. They now have a studio/store front in Albuquerque where they work daily, preparing for whatever the future holds.” To take a closer look, check out our silent auction table! *** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!

A collection of my Anthony’s best works from the Gay Dreaming series from the springs of 2023 to fall of 2024. “ Anthony is a multidisciplinary artist currently residing in Albuquerque NM. Born and raised in Kansas City Missouri, self taught artist, illustrator and designer. Anthony worked professionally in the advertising world for 20 years while maintaining a fine art career on the side. From an early age they were starting creative businesses, sewing their own clothing and sell them through local skateboarding shops, starting local music, skateboarding and queer magazines, as well as being in a handful of straight edge hardcore bands. In the span on their advertising career, they led many projects as VP of creative, creative director, and concept designers for some of the biggest brands in the world, in addition they were business partners in two different design firms. Now working as a full time artist, Anthony has shown their work around the world and along side of the most promising of artists of our time. They now have a studio/store front in Albuquerque where they work daily, preparing for whatever the future holds.” To take a closer look, check out our silent auction table! *** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!

More details...