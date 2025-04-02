Aspen-abuse Support & Prevention Education Network
Saturday Night LIV Pride 2025 Silent Auction
Stones Throw X Josh Adams Experience
$400
Starting bid
A Stones Throw B & B and Josh Adams pair up for a unique dining experience. A nights stay at AST, paired with an intimate five course specially tailored dining experience with two time James Beard Nominee Josh Adams of Campione Roman Kitchen. Package includes a hearty plated breakfast for two in the morning. Don’t let this package pass you by!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Healing 1 Hour Massage from A Silent Feather Massage
$100
Starting bid
Package includes a one hour massage certificate, and organic massage oil sample from Nicole Stott at A Silent Feather Massage.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Original Art Book by Anthony Hurd
$30
Starting bid
A collection of my Anthony’s best works from the Gay Dreaming series from the springs of 2023 to fall of 2024.
“ Anthony is a multidisciplinary artist currently residing in Albuquerque NM. Born and raised in Kansas City Missouri, self taught artist, illustrator and designer. Anthony worked professionally in the advertising world for 20 years while maintaining a fine art career on the side. From an early age they were starting creative businesses, sewing their own clothing and sell them through local skateboarding shops, starting local music, skateboarding and queer magazines, as well as being in a handful of straight edge hardcore bands. In the span on their advertising career, they led many projects as VP of creative, creative director, and concept designers for some of the biggest brands in the world, in addition they were business partners in two different design firms. Now working as a full time artist, Anthony has shown their work around the world and along side of the most promising of artists of our time. They now have a studio/store front in Albuquerque where they work daily, preparing for whatever the future holds.”
To take a closer look, check out our silent auction table!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
2SB & Murray Hotel Pairing
$300
Starting bid
2nd Street Bistro and Murray Hotel Stay Pairing.
Enjoy a nights stay at the historic Murray Hotel, and treat yourself to a classic French bistro dinner!
This package includes a $200 Gift certificate for the 2nd Street Bistro, includes food and drink, a one night stay (off-season) at the Murray hotel, hotel stay includes breakfast and coffee vouchers for Perk on Park!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
One Hour Portrait Session with Ri Mason
$150
Starting bid
Ri Mason is a beloved friend and supporter of the LPC, read about her photography practice below!:
I believe portrait sessions should be effortless and enjoyable, like catching up with friends. My aim is to create a relaxed
atmosphere filled with laughter and authentic moments.
I'm passionate about photography for its light, colors, and textures, but what I value most are the genuine stories and connections we create.
As a queer, inclusive photographer, I proudly support the 2SLGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and neurodivergent communities.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Riding Lesson Starter Package with Blake Brightman
$100
Starting bid
Want to learn to ride horses? Or become more comfortable around them? This package includes three beginner lessons on equestrian knowledge and riding from Blake Brightman, our favorite horse girl. Package generously donated by Blake and the B-3 Equestrian Center.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
$150 Tattoo Gift Certificate
$100
Starting bid
L Kealoha Tattoos is a product of local artist Latascha Diaz. Latascha specializes in fine line tattoos, but has the depth of knowledge to accommodate a variety of tattoo styles! Located at her new home on Main Street here in Livingston she is easily accessible and has online booking to make your experience booking a tattoo as smooth and painless as possible. You can check out more of her work on Instagram @lkealohatattoo!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Set of Handmade Rainbow Glasses by Sacha Davidson
$80
Starting bid
Gorgeous handmade glasses by local glass artist Sacha Davidson, following the weekends Pride theme!
Head to the Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
TWO 90 Min. Massages - Crazy Woman Massage
$180
Starting bid
Ellie Becker is an experienced wild land firefighter and massage therapist. She has experienced and witnessed the benefits of massage as preventative care as well as to help restore the body to perform at its peak. The massage techniques she uses target the fascia and muscles to help keep the body in proper alignment. This allows the body to move efficiently without pain, sustain less stress and injury, and heal from injuries more quickly. She tends to work slowly and deeply. Which allows her to work with the deeper tissues without pain as well as to calm the nervous system so your body and mind can relax and release tension and anxiety.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Dinner & One Nights Stay in a Riverfront Cabin
$300
Starting bid
This package is good for a one night stay at Yellowstone Valley Lodge in a Cozy Cabin and a dinner for two at Yellowstone Valley Grill. Dinner including- 2 alcoholic beverages, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees and 1 dessert (additional alcohol and gratuities not included)
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Pair of Glass Blown Cowboy Hats by Berlynn aka Mama B
$100
Starting bid
The rootin’ tootinest little pieces of home decor you’ve ever seen! Made by our beloved Mama B, this pair of glass cowboy hats serves an eclectic piece of home decor. Give her a flip and she can also be used as an ashtray for you next gardening session! Head on over to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Costume Building Experience with Sarah Kelly
$250
Starting bid
Got a big idea for your next performance, or a Halloween costume you've been thinking about for years? Team up with Sarah Kelly to make those dreams into a wearable reality!
Sarah Kelly is smalltown Montana born and raised. She's been sewing since she was old enough to thread a needle and playing dress up since before then. Her need for creative expression led her to the theatre where she found acting and costume design. After studying acting in college she skipped town for the Big Apple, where she eventually found herself making costumes on Broadway. For now, her journey has led her home to her roots in community theater, she works in the costuming departments at both the Shane Center and the Blue Slipper theater! A local artistic treasure, this experience with Sarah Kelly is one you won’t want to miss! ***Material costs are not included in the final sale price of this experience. Scheduling of classes, sewing sessions, supply runs, etc. are subject to Miss Kelly’s availability!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Glass Blown Flower Arrangement by Sacha Davidson
$80
Starting bid
A gorgeous display of glass blown flowers made by local glass artist Sacha Davidson. Head over to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
“White Flag No More” by Audrey Kane Fine Art
$150
Starting bid
8” x 10”. Mixed Media.
Audrey Kane was born and raised in Central Valley of California. Growing up surrounded by agriculture, her artistic expression displays a balance between perfection and the rugged nature of the West.The internal battle between holding onto artistic rule and letting the freehand of inspiration take hold, is apparent in her works. She blends a rough oil pastel with a delicate watercolor, often with contrasting palettes, highlighting the key gestures in her pieces. Audrey works in architecture, allowing her to further explore space utilization, dynamic focal points, and the American West. Head over to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Handmade Patchwork Jacket by Disclosed Design
$125
Starting bid
Owned and operated by Emma Neal, Disclosed Design creates one of a kind patchwork pieces made from repurposed fabrics. Each piece is bright, fun, and unique just like its maker! Head to our silent auction table to get a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Hand Poured Custom Pride Candle by Wild Mind Studio
$30
Starting bid
Wild Minds Studio, founded in 2023 by Deni, a Livingston native, is an inclusive, colorful, creative space where possibilities are endless. With a background in design and art, Deni’s mission is to spread joy, expression, emotion, healing, and positivity through her one-of-a-kind creations.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Gift Basket from the Gourmet Cellar
$125
Starting bid
A loaded non perishable gift basket from a
favorite local shop; Gourmet Cellar. This basket includes several bottles of wine, crackers, pickled goods, chocolates, and a plethora of other charcuterie and snacking accoutrements. The foundation to the perfect girl, gay, or they dinner!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Gift Certificate for Liv Med Spa
$100
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate for Liv Med Spa, with Gretchen Wise, Nurse Practitioner, Owner and Injector. Gretchen provides services in Botox, fillers, micro needling, B12 shots, medical weight loss, medical skin care and more!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
2 Person Custom Hat Bar by Yellowstone Hat Company
$300
Starting bid
Bubbles, snacks, five star treatment. Customize a hat with you and your bestie, lover, or keep them both for yourself. The choice is yours!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Gift Certificate to Drift Studio with Adrianna Moss
$80
Starting bid
Gift certificate is good for either one piercing, or a facial redeemable with Adrianna Moss, Owner & Operator of the new Drift Studios in downtown Livingston!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Neurogen Brain Balancing Sessions with Vanessa Kurtz
$150
Starting bid
This package includes three neurofeedback sessions with Vanessa Kurtz. Neurogen Brain Balancing is a high-performance neurofeedback therapy (HPN). It is a drug-free alternative treatment that improves neurological health and targets the root cause of mental health challenges such as Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, Insomnia, Brain Fog, and more. We use a gentle form of brain stimulation in combination with electroencephalography (EEG), a clinical tool used to measure and modulate the electrical activity of neurons within the brain. To learn more go to limitlessholistics.com and head to her frequently asked questions!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Happy Trash Can Gift Package
$40
Starting bid
This package includes three months of curbside service, as well as 5 gallons of compost, delivered to your home or garden! And a complimentary compost bucket!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Custom Pet Portrait by Angie Froke
$80
Starting bid
Love your pet? So does Angie. Commemorate them! With our talented local artist Angie Froke.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Boozy Gift Basket from The Owl Lounge
$75
Starting bid
A generously loaded gift basket, donated by our awesome bar donator, the Owl Lounge! If you win this item, come see us at the auction table before you leave!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
