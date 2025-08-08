Stockbridge First United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Stockbridge First United Methodist Church

About this event

Saturday Night Social

4863 N Henry Blvd

Stockbridge, GA 30281

Free Admission
Free

This is a free event but donations are welcome and appreciated. Suggested donation of $25 per couple or $15 single. You can make a donation when you register or at the door. Donations are not required to attend.

$25 Couple Ticket
$25

This is a free event but donations are welcome and appreciated. Suggested donation of $25 per couple or $15 single. You can make a donation when you register or at the door. Donations are not required to attend.

$15 Single Ticket
$15

This is a free event but donations are welcome and appreciated. Suggested donation of $25 per couple or $15 single. You can make a donation when you register or at the door. Donations are not required to attend.

Add a donation for Stockbridge First United Methodist Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!