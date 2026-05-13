Saturday Nite Lites Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Queensbury, NY 12804, USA
$80 per person covers 3 glow in the dark golf balls, food & event shirt. **If you prefer to pay at the event, please call 518-932-9998**
A Heart Saver Sponsor will get their name on the back of the event shirt & sponsor recognition on all of our social media accounts.
A Priority One Sponsor will have a custom made sign at one of the holes & sponsor recognition on all of our social media accounts.
A Star of Life Sponsor are for conference vendors only. They will have a custom made sign at one of the holes, name on the event shirt, sponsor recognition on all of our social media accounts. It also covers their vendor fees as well.
Grab one of these" Game Saving" medical bags while supplies last! The bag consist of the following: A KICK (Just kick the ball; addition to the stroke), 2 MULLIGANS (a "do-over" or second chance at a shot, typically taken on a tee shot), STRINGS FOR PUTTS (If your ball is within the length of the string to the hole, it's in) & A THROW (Just pick up the ball & throw it; an addition to the stroke)
ONLY REGISTER HERE IF THE EVENT ADMISSION IS SOLD OUT. REQUIRES A NON-REFUNDABLE DONATION OF $10.
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