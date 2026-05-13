Saturday Nite Lites Annual Golf Tournament

Grab one of these" Game Saving" medical bags while supplies last! The bag consist of the following: A KICK (Just kick the ball; addition to the stroke), 2 MULLIGANS (a "do-over" or second chance at a shot, typically taken on a tee shot), STRINGS FOR PUTTS (If your ball is within the length of the string to the hole, it's in) & A THROW (Just pick up the ball & throw it; an addition to the stroke)