Saturday Preorders: 2025 St. Sharbel Lebanese Food Festival

2920 W Scenic Dr

Peoria, IL 61615, USA

Lebanese Salad - 32 oz.
$7
(dressing will be provided in a separate container so that you can mix it at home)
Lebanese Salad Dressing (16 oz bottle)
$6
Green Beans (16 oz)
$9
Green Beans (32 oz)
$18
Chicken & Rice (16 oz)
$10
Chicken & Rice (32 oz)
$18
Baked Kibbeh (6 pcs)
$12
Baked Kibbeh (12 pcs)
$24
Cabbage Rolls (1/3 pan)
$40
(a full 1/3 pan will include approximately 25 cabbage rolls - may vary slightly, based on varying sizes)
Cabbage Rolls (1/2 pan)
$75
(a full 1/2 pan will include approximately 50 cabbage rolls - may vary slightly, based on varying sizes)
Hummus (8 oz)
$8
Package Pita Bread (8 pcs)
$4
Meat Pies (5 pcs)
$18
Spinach Pies (6 pcs)
$18
Maamool w/ dates (4 pcs)
$8
Maamool w/ walnuts (4 pcs)
$8
Baklava w/ walnuts (4 pcs)
$8
Baklava w/ walnuts (6 pcs)
$12

