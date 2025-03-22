St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church
eventClosed
Saturday Preorders: 2025 St. Sharbel Lebanese Food Festival
2920 W Scenic Dr
Peoria, IL 61615, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Lebanese Salad - 32 oz.
$7
(dressing will be provided in a separate container so that you can mix it at home)
(dressing will be provided in a separate container so that you can mix it at home)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Lebanese Salad Dressing (16 oz bottle)
$6
closed
Green Beans (16 oz)
$9
closed
Green Beans (32 oz)
$18
closed
Chicken & Rice (16 oz)
$10
closed
Chicken & Rice (32 oz)
$18
closed
Baked Kibbeh (6 pcs)
$12
closed
Baked Kibbeh (12 pcs)
$24
closed
Cabbage Rolls (1/3 pan)
$40
(a full 1/3 pan will include approximately 25 cabbage rolls - may vary slightly, based on varying sizes)
(a full 1/3 pan will include approximately 25 cabbage rolls - may vary slightly, based on varying sizes)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Cabbage Rolls (1/2 pan)
$75
(a full 1/2 pan will include approximately 50 cabbage rolls - may vary slightly, based on varying sizes)
(a full 1/2 pan will include approximately 50 cabbage rolls - may vary slightly, based on varying sizes)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Hummus (8 oz)
$8
closed
Package Pita Bread (8 pcs)
$4
closed
Meat Pies (5 pcs)
$18
closed
Spinach Pies (6 pcs)
$18
closed
Maamool w/ dates (4 pcs)
$8
closed
Maamool w/ walnuts (4 pcs)
$8
closed
Baklava w/ walnuts (4 pcs)
$8
closed
Baklava w/ walnuts (6 pcs)
$12
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout