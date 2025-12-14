Saturday Rehearsal Lunch - Chick-fil-A (4/25)

Offered by
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!