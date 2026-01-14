Shree Dattatreya Mandir Inc

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Shree Dattatreya Mandir Inc

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Satyadatta Pooja Bookings

Satyadatta Pooja
$200

Satyadatta Pooja is performed to seek the blessings of Lord Dattatreya in His form of Satya (Truth).
This pooja is observed to remove obstacles, cleanse past karmas, and establish truth, peace, and stability in life. Devotees perform Satyadatta Pooja for spiritual protection, fulfillment of vows (sankalpa), and harmony in family and personal life, especially during important life transitions.

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