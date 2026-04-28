Saugus Dance Spring Show Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Dates: July 17-19, 2026 only
Located right on the sand at Silverstrand Beach in Oxnard, CA, this beautiful beach house is 3 levels with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It sleeps 8 and normally rents for $1,500 per night. A great spot for a quick weekend getaway with family and friends.
Starting bid
Includes Matcha bowl, whisk, whisk holder, Bamboo scoop, Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Matcha Latte Mix, Matcha Kit Kats, Kawaii Plush, Matcha planner, gel pens, and more!!!!
Starting bid
Includes shaker cup, jigger, tongs, can opener, bar spoon, Hawthorne strainer, 2 craft ice cube molds, 2 bourbon glasses, cocktail drink cards
Starting bid
Includes "Massage by Aja" gift certificate for a 30 minute massage, gel bead cold therapy mask, 2 relaxation candles, Dove Nourishing Body Cream, and a Vitamin C sheet mask.
Starting bid
Includes One Month membership to Hotworx (24 hour infrared fitness studio), Hotworx shirt, Hotworx sweat towel, 30 oz water bottle
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