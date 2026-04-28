Hosted by

Centurion Dance Team Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Saugus Dance Spring Show Silent Auction 2026

Beach House Weekend Getaway item
Beach House Weekend Getaway item
Beach House Weekend Getaway item
Beach House Weekend Getaway
$500

Starting bid

Dates: July 17-19, 2026 only


Located right on the sand at Silverstrand Beach in Oxnard, CA, this beautiful beach house is 3 levels with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It sleeps 8 and normally rents for $1,500 per night. A great spot for a quick weekend getaway with family and friends.

Matcha Dream item
Matcha Dream
$20

Starting bid

Includes Matcha bowl, whisk, whisk holder, Bamboo scoop, Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Matcha Latte Mix, Matcha Kit Kats, Kawaii Plush, Matcha planner, gel pens, and more!!!!

Cocktail Hour item
Cocktail Hour
$10

Starting bid

Includes shaker cup, jigger, tongs, can opener, bar spoon, Hawthorne strainer, 2 craft ice cube molds, 2 bourbon glasses, cocktail drink cards

Relaxation Basket item
Relaxation Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes "Massage by Aja" gift certificate for a 30 minute massage, gel bead cold therapy mask, 2 relaxation candles, Dove Nourishing Body Cream, and a Vitamin C sheet mask.

Hotworx Basket item
Hotworx Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes One Month membership to Hotworx (24 hour infrared fitness studio), Hotworx shirt, Hotworx sweat towel, 30 oz water bottle

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