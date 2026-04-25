Sauk Rapids Storm Fastpitch

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Sauk Rapids Storm Fastpitch

About this shop

Sauk Rapids Rice Fastpitch Softball Association's Shop

Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult S-XL
$25

EMBROIDERED LOGO - SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-Adult 2XL-5XL
$29

EMBROIDERED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT S-XL
$25

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Graphite Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$29

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL
$25

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$29

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT S-XL
$25

EMBROIDERED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Crewneck 18000-Heather Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$29

EMBROIDERED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 cotton/poly (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL
$30

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$35

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT S-XL
$30

EMBROIDERED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Fan Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$35

EMBROIDERED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL
$30

EMBROIDERED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$35

EMBROIDERED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT S-XL
$30

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® Hooded 18500-Dark Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$35

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO-SWEATSHIRT


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly
  • 60/40 poly/cotton (Heathers)
  • Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
0
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL
$18

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • 4.7-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (White Triad Solid)
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Contrast neck taping (except White Triad Solid, which is dyed-to-match)
  • Raglan sleeves
0
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$22

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • 4.7-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (White Triad Solid)
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Contrast neck taping (except White Triad Solid, which is dyed-to-match)
  • Raglan sleeves
0
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT S-XL
$18

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • 4.7-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (White Triad Solid)
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Contrast neck taping (except White Triad Solid, which is dyed-to-match)
  • Raglan sleeves
0
Sport-Tek® Raglan ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan ST400-Forest Green Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$22

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • 4.7-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (White Triad Solid)
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Contrast neck taping (except White Triad Solid, which is dyed-to-match)
  • Raglan sleeves
0
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL
$18

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • 4.7-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (White Triad Solid)
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Contrast neck taping (except White Triad Solid, which is dyed-to-match)
  • Raglan sleeves
0
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Raglan Tee ST400-Light Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$22

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • 4.7-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (White Triad Solid)
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Contrast neck taping (except White Triad Solid, which is dyed-to-match)
  • Raglan sleeves
0
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT S-XL
$15

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 US cotton/50 polyester
  • 65 US cotton/35 poly (Heathers)
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards for background color
0
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Dark Green-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$19

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 US cotton/50 polyester
  • 65 US cotton/35 poly (Heathers)
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards for background color
0
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT S-XL
$15

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 US cotton/50 polyester
  • 65 US cotton/35 poly (Heathers)
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards for background color
0
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Sport Grey-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$19

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 US cotton/50 polyester
  • 65 US cotton/35 poly (Heathers)
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards for background color
0
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT S-XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT S-XL
$15

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 US cotton/50 polyester
  • 65 US cotton/35 poly (Heathers)
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards for background color
0
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT 2XL-5XL item
Gildan® DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000-Black-ADULT 2XL-5XL
$19

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 US cotton/50 polyester
  • 65 US cotton/35 poly (Heathers)
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 high-visibility standards for background color
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT S-XL
$19

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable racerback tank combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • Tear-away removable label
  • Self-fabric binding at neck and armholes
  • Slight drop tail hem
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT 2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT 2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT 2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Black-ADULT 2XL-4XL
$23

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable racerback tank combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • Tear-away removable label
  • Self-fabric binding at neck and armholes
  • Slight drop tail hem
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-Dark Grey Heather-ADULT S-XL
$19

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable racerback tank combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • Tear-away removable label
  • Self-fabric binding at neck and armholes
  • Slight drop tail hem
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-DK Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-DK Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-DK Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Tank LST402-DK Grey Heather-ADULT 2XL-4XL
$23

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


This ultracomfortable racerback tank combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • 4.6-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology (Black Triad Solid)
  • Tear-away removable label
  • Self-fabric binding at neck and armholes
  • Slight drop tail hem
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-S-XL
$35

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


With a drawcord hood and enduring athletic style, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is perfect for outdoor sports or everyday excursions.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggle
  • Front zippered pockets
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Decoration access pocket
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-Black-2XL-4XL
$39

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


With a drawcord hood and enduring athletic style, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is perfect for outdoor sports or everyday excursions.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggle
  • Front zippered pockets
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Decoration access pocket
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green-S-XL
$35

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


With a drawcord hood and enduring athletic style, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is perfect for outdoor sports or everyday excursions.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggle
  • Front zippered pockets
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Decoration access pocket
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
0
Sport-Tek® Women's Hood Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hood Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hood Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hood Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green2XL-4XL item
Sport-Tek® Women's Hood Raglan Jacket LST76-For Green2XL-4XL
$39

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


With a drawcord hood and enduring athletic style, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is perfect for outdoor sports or everyday excursions.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggle
  • Front zippered pockets
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Decoration access pocket
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
0
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Forest Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Forest Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Forest Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Forest Green-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Forest Green-S-XL
$35

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


A hit on or off the field, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is comfortable, stylish and quiet. Available for adults and youth, this favorite has a sporty hood and raglan sleeves. It also offers an unrestrictive fit and provide lightweight weather protection.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Front slash pockets
  • Articulated elbows for greater mobility
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
  • Decoration access pocket
0
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Fore Green2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Fore Green2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Fore Green2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Fore Green2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Fore Green2XL-5XL
$39

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


A hit on or off the field, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is comfortable, stylish and quiet. Available for adults and youth, this favorite has a sporty hood and raglan sleeves. It also offers an unrestrictive fit and provide lightweight weather protection.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Front slash pockets
  • Articulated elbows for greater mobility
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
  • Decoration access pocket
0
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-S-XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-S-XL
$35

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


A hit on or off the field, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is comfortable, stylish and quiet. Available for adults and youth, this favorite has a sporty hood and raglan sleeves. It also offers an unrestrictive fit and provide lightweight weather protection.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Front slash pockets
  • Articulated elbows for greater mobility
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
  • Decoration access pocket
0
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-2XL-5XL item
Sport-Tek® Men's Hood Raglan Jacket JST73-Black-2XL-5XL
$39

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


A hit on or off the field, this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket is comfortable, stylish and quiet. Available for adults and youth, this favorite has a sporty hood and raglan sleeves. It also offers an unrestrictive fit and provide lightweight weather protection.

  • 100% polyester shell
  • 100% polyester jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with drawcord and toggles
  • Front slash pockets
  • Articulated elbows for greater mobility
  • Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort
  • Drawcord hem with toggle
  • Decoration access pocket
0
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Sport Grey-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Sport Grey-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Sport Grey-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Sport Grey-XS-XL
$15

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 U.S. cotton/50 polyester
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Modern classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label


0
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Black-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Black-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Black-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Black-XS-XL
$15

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 U.S. cotton/50 polyester
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Modern classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label


0
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Kelly Green-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Kelly Green-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Kelly Green-XS-XL item
Gildan® Youth DryBlend® T-Shirt 8000B-Kelly Green-XS-XL
$15

SCREEN PRINTED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.


The Dry Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, which improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and creating a smoother printing surface.

  • 5.5-ounce, 50 U.S. cotton/50 polyester
  • DryBlend moisture-wicking properties
  • Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Modern classic fit, seamless body
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label


0
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-Black item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-Black item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-Black item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-Black item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-Black
$25

EMBROIDERED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

  • No Sheen 87/10/3 polyester/cotton/spandex
  • Structured, five-panel, mid-profile
  • Slightly curved bill
  • Legacy woven label on right side
  • Laser-cut perforated holes on side and back panels for breathability
  • Soft snapback closure
  • Hat Sizing is adjustable from 6 3/4 to 7 1/2
0
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-White item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-White item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-White item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-White item
Legacy-The Cut Above Cap-White
$25

EMBROIDERED LOGO


ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

  • No Sheen 87/10/3 polyester/cotton/spandex
  • Structured, five-panel, mid-profile
  • Slightly curved bill
  • Legacy woven label on right side
  • Laser-cut perforated holes on side and back panels for breathability
  • Soft snapback closure
  • Hat Sizing is adjustable from 6 3/4 to 7 1/2
0
Storm Blanket item
Storm Blanket
$40

ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

  • ﻿﻿Soft plush blanket you'll want to snuggle with
  • ﻿﻿Beautiful spirited full color vibrant print
  • ﻿﻿Great to have to spread school spirit
  • ﻿﻿Large warm gift that makes a great keepsake
  • ﻿﻿Keeps you cozy year after year
0
Storm stickers 4” item
Storm stickers 4” item
Storm stickers 4” item
Storm stickers 4” item
Storm stickers 4”
$5

ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Items in pictures are as a reference only and is not included. Size may not be accurate and is just an example.


4” long sticker


Many uses including:


-water bottle

-helmet

-cell phone case

-laptop

-school folders, binders, pencil case

-car decal


0
Storm sticker- 2” item
Storm sticker- 2” item
Storm sticker- 2” item
Storm sticker- 2” item
Storm sticker- 2”
$3

ALL SALES ARE FINAL-NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Items in pictures are as a reference only and is not included. Size may not be accurate and is just an example.


2” long sticker


Many uses including:


-water bottle

-helmet

-cell phone case

-laptop

-school folders, binders, pencil case

-car decal


0

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