Sav-A-Life Shelby's Online Auction

College Football Playoff 12 Team Playoff Bracket Football
$25
Starting bid
Nikco Sports hereby certifies and guarantees this Limited-Edition CFP 12 Team Playoff Bracket Football is one of only 2,024 produced. This custom designed football is officially licensed and distributed exclusively through Nikco Sports of ST. Louis, MO. This historic piece of memorabilia celebrates the first time the College Football Playoffs are expanding to a 12-team format. Each football has the 12 team logos, regular season records and Bowl Logos hosting games.
239/2024
Luxe Hair Care Kit
$25
Starting bid
Luxe Hair Care Kit – Nourish, Shine, and Style--
Pamper your locks with this premium hair care bundle, perfect for daily maintenance and a touch of luxury. This set includes:
Aluram Canvas Bag – A sleek, reusable tote to stylishly carry your hair essentials.
Aluram Daily Shampoo (12 oz) – Gently cleanses with a sulfate-free, vegan formula that hydrates and strengthens.
Aluram Daily Conditioner (12 oz) – Lightweight moisture that leaves your hair soft, smooth, and manageable.
Amika Flash Instant Shine Mask (1 oz) – A shine-boosting treatment that delivers vibrant, glossy results in just 60 seconds.
Wet Brush Pro Detangler – Glide through tangles with ease using this salon-favorite brush, designed to reduce breakage and protect your hair’s natural shine.
Treat yourself or a loved one to salon-quality care at home!
Brock Bowers Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Draft and Career football
$25
Starting bid
Nikco Sports hereby certifies and guarantees this Limited-Edition Brock Bowers Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Draft and Career football is one of only 2,024 produced. This custom-designed football is officially licensed and distributed exclusively through Nikco Sports of St. Louis, MO. This historic piece of memorabilia celebrates his achievements at Georgia and his promising future in professional football. Each embossed football highlights his career awards, statistics and National Championship Logos.
300/2024
Jayden Daniels LSU Tigers 2024 Draft and Career football
$25
Starting bid
Nikco Sports hereby certifies and guarantees this Limited-Edition Jayden Daniels LSU Tigers 2024 Draft and Career football is one of only 2,023 produced. This custom-designed football is officially licensed and distributed exclusively through Nikco Sports of St. Louis, MO. This historic piece of memorabilia celebrates his achievements at LSU and his promising future in professional football. Each embossed football highlights his career awards, statistics and Tigers Logos.
56/2023
Ignite Your Leadership – One-on-One Coaching Session
$50
Starting bid
Value: $250
Ready to level up your leadership or gain clarity on your next move? This one-on-one coaching session with Bobby Lewis, certified John Maxwell Coach and founder of Igniter Coaching, will help you do just that.
In this personalized, 60-minute virtual session, Bobby will help you:
Identify roadblocks holding you back
Clarify your vision and next steps
Strengthen your leadership impact—personally or professionally
Whether you're a business owner, ministry leader, manager, or simply someone ready to grow, this coaching session is a powerful spark to get you moving forward.
🧠 Bonus: Includes a customized leadership resource OR a follow-up check-in within 7 days.
Fuel your purpose. Focus your impact. Ignite your leadership.
Igniter Growth Package – 3-Session Personal Coaching Series
$150
Starting bid
Value: $750
Ready for a breakthrough? This transformational 3-session coaching package with Bobby Lewis, Certified Maxwell Coach and founder of Igniter Coaching, is designed to help you move from stuck to soaring.
Over three personalized, one-on-one sessions (via Zoom or phone), you'll:
Discover your strengths and untapped potential
Gain clarity on goals that matter most
Create an action plan with confidence and accountability
Perfect for leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, or anyone in a season of transition or growth.
🎁 Includes:
Optional DiSC Personality Profile
Goal-setting worksheet & strategy tools
Support between sessions via email or text
Step into your purpose. Break through what's holding you back. Become the leader you're meant to be.
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars Football
$25
Starting bid
Nikco Sports hereby certifies and guarantees this Limited-Edition Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars Football is one of only 2,021 produced. This enclosed custom-designed football is officially licensed and distributed exclusively through Nikco Sports of St. Louis. This historic piece of memorabilia celebrates Trevor Lawrence being the Jacksonville Jaguars' First Overall Draft Pick in 2021 and his Career Highlights thus far.
Each commemorative football is fully licensed and authenticity is guaranteed by Nikco Sports.
298/2021
Combo Pack (set of 2) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV
$40
Starting bid
One for Your Shelf. One for a Fellow Fan.
Celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ incredible 2020-21 Super Bowl LV Championship season with this Limited-Edition Commemorative Football Combo Pack.
Each football is one of only 2,020 produced, officially licensed, and exclusively distributed by Nikco Sports of St. Louis, MO.
This custom-designed football showcases:
🏆 The Bucs’ historic Super Bowl LV victory
📅 Highlights from the 2020-21 championship season
🏈 A tribute to the Buccaneers’ full championship history
Perfect for any die-hard Bucs fan, this 2-football combo pack lets you keep one for your personal collection and gift the other to a fellow champion.
Fully licensed and certified by Nikco Sports, it’s a must-have for any true Tampa Bay supporter.
880 & 881 of 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Championship football
$25
Starting bid
Nikco Sports hereby certifies and guarantees this Limited Edition Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Championship Football is one of only 2,020 produced. This enclosed custom-designed football is officially licensed and distributed exclusively through Nikco Sports of ST. Louis. This historic piece of memorabilia celebrates the Tampa Bay Buccaneeres 2020-21 Season, Super Bowl LV Championship, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers championship history.
Each commemorative football is fully licensed and authenticity is guaranteed by Nikco Sports.
879/2020
1-Day Rental: Bouncy House & 2-Lane Waterslide
$175
Starting bid
Make your next celebration unforgettable with this exciting one-day rental package! Courtesy of Yellow Hammer Party Rentals, this combo includes a colorful bouncy house and a thrilling two-lane inflatable waterslide — perfect for birthdays, block parties, school events, or summer gatherings. Safe, clean, and guaranteed fun for kids of all ages, this setup will turn your backyard into the ultimate party destination.
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Must be scheduled in advance. Delivery & Setup within 35 miles of Pelham
Faith & Family Devotional Set
$15
Starting bid
Faith & Family Devotional Set – Strength for Every Season--
Inspire hearts young and old with this meaningful devotional set designed to encourage both adults and children on their spiritual journey.
"You're Going to Make It" by Lysa TerKeurst – A comforting 50-day devotional offering hope, strength, and practical steps to navigate life's hardest moments with faith and resilience.
"Roar Like a Lion" by Levi Lusko – A bold and engaging 90-day devotional for kids, filled with captivating stories, biblical wisdom, and empowering lessons to help them face life's challenges with courage and confidence.
Perfect for parent and child to grow together in faith, this devotional duo makes a thoughtful gift or a treasured addition to your own daily routine.
$250 Gift Certificate - Dad's Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
$100
Starting bid
Refresh your home with a deep, professional clean from Dad's Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, proudly serving Pelham, AL and surrounding areas. This $250 gift certificate can be applied toward any of their expert carpet or upholstery cleaning services — perfect for revitalizing high-traffic areas, removing stubborn stains, or giving your home a fresh start.
Known for outstanding customer service and attention to detail, Dad’s uses high-quality products and proven techniques to leave your carpets and furniture looking like new.
📍 Service area includes Pelham, AL and surrounding communities.
🚐 Please note: A $50 service charge applies for locations outside of the standard coverage area.
Bid now and treat your home (or someone else’s!) to the clean it deserves.
Tennessee Vols National Championship Anniversary Football
$25
Starting bid
Nikco Sports hereby certifies and guarantees this Limited Edition , Tennessee Volunteers National Championship 25th Anniversary Football is one of only 2,023 produced. This custom designed football is officially licensed and distributed exclusively through Nikco Sports of St. Louis, MO. This historic piece of memorabilia celebrates Neyland Stadium facts, Vols Championship history and their 1998 perfect season scores and opponents.
Each commemorative football is fully licensed and authenticity is guaranteed by Nikco Sports.
202/2023
Tennessee Vols National Championship Anniversary Football
$40
Starting bid
One to Keep. One to Gift.
Celebrate 25 years since the Tennessee Volunteers’ unforgettable 1998 National Championship season with this Limited-Edition Commemorative Football Combo Pack.
Each football is one of only 2,023 produced, officially licensed, and exclusively distributed by Nikco Sports of St. Louis, MO.
This custom-designed football honors:
🏟️ Iconic Neyland Stadium facts
🏆 Vols Championship history
📅 Complete 1998 perfect season scores and opponents
Whether you're a lifelong fan or gifting to one, this 2-football combo pack offers the perfect way to keep a piece of history and share it with someone who bleeds orange.
Authenticity is guaranteed by Nikco Sports, making this a truly special addition to any fan's collection.
200 & 201 of 2023
Mary Kay Luxury Hand Care & Fragrance Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
Mary Kay Luxury Hand Care & Fragrance Gift Basket:
Pamper yourself—or someone special—with this indulgent Mary Kay gift basket, thoughtfully curated to deliver a spa-like experience right at home. Featuring the beloved Satin Hands® Collection and the delightfully playful Eau So Cute® Fragrance, this set is the perfect treat for anyone who deserves a little extra TLC.
This Gift Basket Includes:
Satin Hands® Nourishing Shea Cream – Rich hydration that leaves hands feeling silky-smooth and deeply moisturized.
Satin Hands® Smoothie Refining Shea Scrub – Gently exfoliates to reveal soft, radiant skin.
Satin Hands® Protecting Softener – A velvety pre-treatment that locks in moisture for all-day comfort.
Satin Hands® Shea Hand Soap – Luxurious cleansing that won’t dry out your skin.
Eau So Cute® Fragrance – A flirty, fun scent with notes of juicy apple, jasmine, and amber—perfect for everyday wear.
Packaged beautifully, this Mary Kay basket makes a fabulous gift for Mother’s Day, birthdays, or a well-earned personal splurge.
$100 Gift Card – Stay Ready Cleaning Service
$30
Starting bid
🧼 Let your space shine with professional cleaning from Stay Ready Cleaning Service—serving homes and businesses across Shelby County, AL!
This $100 gift card can be applied toward any residential or commercial cleaning service provided by Stay Ready. Whether you're sprucing up your home, preparing for guests, or keeping your office spotless, their team delivers reliable, high-quality results you can count on.
Details:
Valid for $100 toward any cleaning service
Serves residential and commercial clients in Shelby County only
Not valid outside of Stay Ready's service area
Schedule your cleaning directly with Stay Ready and present the card at time of service
A great gift—or a great excuse to treat yourself to a cleaner, fresher space!
Framed "Ephemeral Stream" Oil Painting by Song Humphrey
$450
Starting bid
Value: $815
Ephemeral Stream by Song Humphrey is a luminous exploration of nature’s fleeting moments. Rendered in rich, textured oil strokes, this original painting captures the delicate motion of water flowing through a quiet woodland, where light flickers across the surface like a memory half-remembered. Humphrey’s masterful use of color and composition evokes both tranquility and transience—reminding viewers of the beauty found in impermanence.
Elegantly framed and ready to display, this piece is a serene addition to any art collection or interior space. A testament to Humphrey’s signature blend of impressionism and emotional depth, Ephemeral Stream invites pause, reflection, and connection. Framed Dimensions: 24"x36"
"Jesus Loves Me" Framed Hymn Art by Lani George
$25
Starting bid
This heartwarming original artwork by local artist Lani George is a beautiful blend of faith and creativity. Hand-painted over the beloved hymn “Jesus Loves Me”, this piece features a tender depiction of a lamb and lion resting together—a moving image of peace and the promises of Scripture. Set in a rustic, whitewashed frame, it adds both charm and inspiration to any space.
Currently on display at Jubilee Gift Market on Hwy 119 in Alabaster (just past American Village), this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for a nursery, prayer room, or anywhere you want to reflect the gentle truth: Jesus loves me, this I know.
Coach Nick Saban Retirement football
$50
Starting bid
Nikco Sports hereby certifies and guarantees this Limited-Edition Coach Nick Saban Retirement football is one of only 5,000 produced. The custom-designed football is officially licensed and distributed exclusively through Nikco Sports of St. Louis, MO. This historic piece of memorabilia celebrates Coach Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide and Career Acheivements including 7 National Championships, 8 SEC Championships and 10 Coach of the Year Awards.
1912/5000
Combo Pack (Set of 2) Saban Retirement football
$100
Starting bid
One to Treasure. One to Share.
Celebrate the legacy of a college football legend with this Limited-Edition Coach Nick Saban Retirement Football Combo Pack.
Nikco Sports certifies and guarantees that each of these custom-designed footballs is one of only 5,000 produced—officially licensed and exclusively distributed by Nikco Sports of St. Louis, MO.
Each football honors Coach Saban’s unparalleled achievements with the Alabama Crimson Tide, including:
🏆 7 National Championships
🥇 8 SEC Championships
🏅 10 Coach of the Year Awards
This exclusive 2-pack is perfect for fans who want to keep one for their own collection and gift the other to a fellow Crimson Tide faithful. Whether displayed in a home, office, or trophy room, these footballs are a lasting tribute to one of the greatest coaches of all time.
1913 & 1914 of 5000
Relaxing Gulf Shores Getaway – 3 Days, 2 Nights
$100
Starting bid
Escape to the beautiful shores of Alabama with this 3-day, 2-night stay in a cozy Gulf Shores condo! This relaxing retreat sleeps up to 6 guests and features two double beds and a sleeper sofa—perfect for a family vacation or a beach weekend with friends. Enjoy a refreshing pool, easy access to both the beach and the lagoon, and a prime location on the quieter West Beach Boulevard side of Gulf Shores. Dates are flexible (subject to availability), so you can plan the perfect time to unwind and soak up the sun!
75# Farm-Fresh Ground Beef AND the Freezer.
$200
Starting bid
A small freezer filled with 75 pounds of premium, locally-raised ground beef from Alabama farmers, courtesy of Thousand Hills Cattle. This package includes a brand-new freezer to store it all—delivered straight to your doorstep, ready to plug in and enjoy. Whether you're meal prepping, grilling out, or cooking family favorites, this farm-to-table beef bundle will keep your kitchen stocked and your taste buds happy!
Everyone Communicates, Few Connect by John C. Maxwell
$5
Starting bid
John C. Maxwell's New York Times best-selling book, Everyone Communicates, Few Connect.
The most effective leaders know how to connect with people. It's not about power or popularity, but about making the people around you feel heard, comfortable, and understood. This book will teach you how to do that.
Print Photo Booth Rental – 3 Hours of Fun & Memories
$300
Starting bid
Value: $750
Turn any event into an unforgettable experience with this 3-hour Print Photo Booth Rental! Perfect for weddings, parties, and special occasions, this package includes a stylish backdrop, unlimited printing, fun props, and a friendly on-site attendant to keep the smiles coming. Guests will love the personalized 2" x 6" photo strips—custom-designed just for your event!
*Offer valid through May 1, 2026. Cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount, and the location must be within 50 miles of Birmingham, AL
https://cebham.com/
A Piece of Crimson Tide History
$50
Starting bid
Celebrate an iconic moment in Alabama football history with this beautifully framed piece of memorabilia honoring the legendary Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. This collector’s item features the original front page of The Birmingham News commemorating Bryant’s record-breaking 315th win, a milestone that cemented his legacy in college football. Also included are two Bear Bryant coins, making this a must-have display piece for any true Crimson Tide fan. A timeless tribute to a coaching legend!
Team Bundle: 5 Copies of Everyone Communicates, Few Connect
$25
Starting bid
Equip your team with one of the most powerful communication tools available. In this 5-book bundle, you’ll receive five copies of John C. Maxwell’s best-selling book, Everyone Communicates, Few Connect—a game-changing resource for any leader looking to develop stronger, more meaningful relationships at work and beyond.
Whether you're leading a staff, mentoring a small group, or developing key players, this bundle is a perfect investment in your people. Empower your team to not just talk, but truly connect.
Genesis 27.5" V2100 Men's Mountain Bike w/Rack for Tow Hitch
$175
Starting bid
Value: $300+
Hit the trails in style with this Genesis 27.5" V2100 Men's Mountain Bike, paired with a brand-new tow hitch bike rack—ready to transport your ride wherever the road takes you.
The bike has only been ridden a couple of times (it is not "brand-new") and is in like-new condition—perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the thrill of mountain biking without the new-bike price tag. The included hitch rack is unused and in original condition, making it easy to mount your bike and head out for adventure.
Whether you're gearing up for weekend rides or starting a new fitness journey, this combo is a great way to get rolling!
Shampoo, Cut & Style Gift Certificate with Katie Duncan
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a a fresh new look with this professional Shampoo, Cut, and Style experience with Katie Duncan at Studio Chic Salon in Helena, AL. Relax with a luxurious shampoo, followed by a precision haircut tailored to your personal style, and finish with a blowout and styling that leaves you feeling confident and refreshed.
Perfect for a little self-care or a thoughtful gift-bid now and enjoy a salon-quality transformation!
Appointment required; subject to availability. Expires 10/25/2025.
Perfected by Bethany Broderick--Autographed by Author
$5
Starting bid
~Trading Shame and Striving for Wholeness in Christ~
Perfected is written by local author, speaker, and professor Bethany Broderick. Through biblical teaching alongside her own personal struggles with perfectionism and condemnation, Bethany shares how she learned to lay down her efforts to be good enough by trusting that Christ is enough for her.
Perfected replaces the burdensome expectations and empty affirmations of this world with the truth that Christ has perfected you for all time. You can find freedom from your self-sufficient striving and rest in the finished work of Christ on your behalf.
$150 Gift Certificate – The Garage Auto Repair
$70
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with this $150 gift certificate to The Garage Auto Repair, a trusted local shop known for honest work, reliable service, and friendly technicians. Whether you're due for an oil change, need brake work, or have a mystery noise that needs diagnosing, this certificate can help you check one more thing off your to-do list.
It’s the perfect item for anyone who drives, which means just about everyone!
Use it for routine maintenance or unexpected repairs. Either way, your car (and your wallet) will thank you.
Aluram Hair Care Set
$25
Starting bid
Aluram Hair Care Set – Daily Shampoo, Daily Conditioner & Dry Shampoo -
Indulge in salon-quality care with this luxurious trio from Aluram, the clean beauty brand known for its vegan, silicone-free formulas and commitment to nourishing hair naturally.
Daily Shampoo (12 oz): Gently cleanse and refresh your hair with a lightweight, coconut water-based formula rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Ideal for all hair types, this shampoo removes buildup while maintaining natural moisture.
Daily Conditioner (12 oz): Restore softness and shine with a hydrating blend of marula oil and botanicals. This conditioner smooths frizz, detangles effortlessly, and supports healthy, vibrant hair without weighing it down.
Dry Shampoo (5 oz): Instantly revive your style between washes with a lightweight dry shampoo that absorbs oil and adds volume, leaving no white residue—perfect for a quick refresh on the go.
Why you'll love it:
100% vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and free from sulfates, parabens, and harsh chemicals. Treat your hair to the clean, modern care it deserves.
Choose-Your-Adventure Vacation! 4 Days / 3 Nights
$150
Starting bid
Choose-Your-Adventure Vacation!
4 Days / 3 Nights at One of 30+ Amazing Destinations!
Get ready for a memorable getaway! This vacation package includes a 4-day, 3-night hotel stay for two adults (one must be 21+) at your choice of over 30 exciting U.S. destinations—from the beaches of Myrtle Beach to the bright lights of Las Vegas or the charm of Charleston.
Destinations include:
Las Vegas, NV | Gulf Shores, AL | Nashville, TN | San Diego, CA | New York City, NY | Orlando, FL | and many more! (Full list below)
What’s included:
• Hotel accommodations for two adults
• Flexibility to book your stay up to 18 months in advance
• No blackout dates (subject to availability)
• Certificate activation is included with your winning bid!
Important Details:
• Certificate must be activated within 7 days of receiving it.
• Upon activation, you’ll pay only applicable taxes and resort fees (typically less than $50/day).
This is a perfect chance to plan a romantic getaway, a sightseeing trip, or a fun weekend escape—on your schedule and at your chosen destination.
Full list of destinations:
Las Vegas, NV | Albuquerque, NM | Atlanta, GA | Atlantic City, NJ | Boston, MA | Branson, MO | Cape Cod, MA | Charleston, SC | Chicago, IL | Colorado Springs, CO | Daytona Beach, FL | Denver, CO | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Galveston, TX | Gatlinburg, TN | Grand Canyon National Park, AZ | Gulf Shores, AL | Hot Springs, AR | Lake Tahoe, CA/NV | Miami, FL | Myrtle Beach, SC | Nashville, TN | New Orleans, LA | New York City, NY | Ocean City, MD | Orlando, FL | Palm Springs, CA | Phoenix, AZ | San Antonio, TX | San Diego, CA | Virginia Beach, VA
A.C. Legg Seasoning Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
A.C. Legg Seasoning Gift Basket – Bold Flavors, Southern Tradition -
Bring home the taste of expertly blended Southern flavor with this A.C. Legg Seasoning Gift Basket, featuring a curated selection of 10 high-quality seasonings and spice blends from one of America's most trusted names in seasoning since 1923. Whether you're grilling, marinating, or adding a finishing touch to your favorite dish, this basket has everything you need to elevate your cooking.
Includes:
New Orleans Marinade – Add bold, zesty flavor to chicken, pork, or seafood.
French Onion Seasoning – Perfect for dips, roasts, or rich soups.
Red Dirt Rub – A robust, smoky rub ideal for grilling or smoking meats.
Seasoned Salt – A versatile pantry staple for everyday cooking.
Cajun Seasoning – Bring the heat with a classic Louisiana-style blend.
Taco Seasoning – Add Southwest flair to tacos, burritos, and more.
Garlic & Pepper Seasoning – A bold combo great on steak, chicken, or vegetables.
Lemon & Pepper Seasoning – Bright, citrusy flavor that pairs well with fish and poultry.
Gourmet Steak Seasoning – A hearty blend made to enhance your best cuts.
Butcher Grind Black Pepper – Coarse, aromatic pepper for serious flavor impact.
All items (seasonings and more) are beautifully arranged in a reusable basket—ready to gift or keep for yourself!
Why it stands out:
These premium, MSG-free blends are crafted in small batches to ensure freshness and consistency. Ideal for foodies, backyard chefs, or anyone who appreciates bold, authentic flavor.
Brilliant Sterling Silver Garnet & Topaz Designer Ring
$40
Starting bid
Brilliant Sterling Silver Garnet & Topaz Designer Ring:
Add timeless elegance to your collection with this exquisite designer ring, masterfully crafted in sterling silver and featuring a stunning combination of deep red garnet and sparkling white topaz. The rich, faceted garnet takes center stage, symbolizing passion and vitality, while shimmering topaz accents create a striking contrast and luxurious brilliance.
Whether you're dressing up for a special evening or looking for a statement piece to elevate everyday wear, this ring offers both sophistication and versatility. Perfect as a gift or a personal indulgence, it’s sure to turn heads and spark conversations.
Ring Size: 6
Metal: .925 Sterling Silver
Gemstones: Natural Garnet & White Topaz
$100 Gift Certificate for Pressure Washing - by HydroWorx
$25
Starting bid
Give your home a fresh, clean look with professional pressure washing from HydroWorx—a trusted local provider known for quality service and results!
This $100 gift certificate is valid toward any pressure washing project within a 35-mile radius of Pelham, AL. Whether it's your driveway, siding, patio, or porch, HydroWorx will help make your property shine.
How it works:
Let HydroWorx quote or complete your project
Present this certificate at the time of service
Enjoy a cleaner home, courtesy of your winning bid!
🧽 A perfect gift—or a great way to treat your own home to some TLC!
📍 Valid within 35 miles of Pelham, Alabama
Oyster Shell Ring Dish with Pink Hibiscus Flower
$20
Starting bid
Bring a touch of tropical elegance to your space with this handcrafted oyster shell ring dish, featuring a vibrant pink hibiscus flower design. Each shell is carefully cleaned, gilded with gold leaf edges for a luxurious finish, and sealed with a high-gloss, protective coating. Perfect for holding rings, earrings, or small keepsakes, this unique dish combines coastal charm with floral beauty — making it a lovely gift or a stylish addition to your vanity or nightstand.
Oyster Shell Cross on Painted Wood Panel
$35
Starting bid
This handcrafted oyster shell cross is a beautiful expression of coastal faith and natural elegance. Each genuine oyster shell is carefully selected and arranged to form a striking cross, mounted on a hand-painted wood panel that adds depth and texture. The organic beauty of the shells, with their iridescent tones and unique shapes, contrasts beautifully with the painted background—creating a one-of-a-kind piece that’s perfect for home décor, spiritual spaces, or thoughtful gifting. Ready to hang and made with care, this artwork brings both serenity and style to any room. Dimensions: 8"x16"
$50 Gift Card to Jubilee Gift Market-A Local Treasure Trove!
$25
Starting bid
Discover something special at Jubilee Gift Market, one of Alabaster’s most charming shopping destinations! With a unique selection of home décor, gifts, collectibles, specialty foods, and items from local vendors and artists, this market is the perfect place to find that “just right” piece for your home or for someone you love.
Whether you're browsing for seasonal decorations, shopping for a thoughtful gift, or treating yourself to something locally made, you’ll love the cozy atmosphere and handpicked treasures waiting for you at Jubilee Gift Market.
This $50 gift card is your invitation to shop small and shop local!
$100 gift card from Smiley Brothers
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience with this $100 gift card to Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods, one of the area's most beloved local spots for high-quality eats and handcrafted flavor.
Use this gift card toward menu items or packages, whether you’re dining in, grabbing takeout, or planning something special. Known for their mouthwatering dishes, curated menus, and exceptional customer service, Smiley Brothers is the perfect place to treat yourself or someone you love.
Please note: This card is valid for menu items and food packages only and cannot be used in the butcher shop.
Support local and eat well—it’s a win-win!
