Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company
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Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company

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Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company

About this raffle

Sales closed

Savannah Bananas Tickets

One chance of winning
$10

Savannah Bananas Ultimate Game Day Getaway Raffle!

Don’t miss your chance to see the world-famous Savannah Bananas take on the legendary Indianapolis Clowns at Great American Ball Park
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202


Game will be played on Saturday June 20th


One lucky winner will receive an unforgettable experience package including:

4 Savannah Bananas Tickets
1 Parking Pass
$500 Hotels.com Gift Card
$100 Visa Gift Card

Make it a full weekend getaway! Enjoy the most entertaining show in baseball, electric fan energy, nonstop fun, and a historic matchup at one of baseball’s premier stadiums.


Grab your raffle ticket today — you could be heading to the big game in style!


Winner will be drawn live via Facebook on our Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!