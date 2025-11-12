Savannah Coastal GA Area Alumni Chapter of ASUNAA

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Savannah Coastal GA Area Alumni Chapter of ASUNAA

Individual Memberships- Savannah Coastal GA Area Alumni Chapter/ASUNAA

Local Membership
$50

Valid until May 19, 2027

Your $50 local membership helps support chapter operations, community service projects, scholarships for local students, and alumni networking events across the Savannah area.

National Membership
$75

Valid until May 19, 2027

Become an official member of the Albany State University National Alumni Association (ASUNAA) with your $75 national membership.
Your dues help fund scholarships, alumni programs, and university initiatives that support Golden Rams.

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