Individual Memberships- Savannah Coastal GA Area Alumni Chapter/ASUNAA

Offered by
Valid until May 19, 2027
Your $50 local membership helps support chapter operations, community service projects, scholarships for local students, and alumni networking events across the Savannah area.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Become an official member of the Albany State University National Alumni Association (ASUNAA) with your $75 national membership.
Your dues help fund scholarships, alumni programs, and university initiatives that support Golden Rams.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!