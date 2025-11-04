Savannah Dream Center Inc.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
Faux-platinum basket is filled with wonderful spa items to help you self-luxuriate. Items included are: Two monogrammed hand towels; soft throw, monogrammed; engraved cup and coaster; foaming sugar scrub; body butter mousse; and peppermint foot souffle. All products created by MissShe and MB Threads Companies.
Stay warm and cozy with this wicker basket filled with a 50×60 sweater throw, lined with sherpa; socks by Muklaks; a N.Y. Times bestselling novel by Britt Bennett called "The Vanishing Point;" a faux-leather journal for recording your thoughts; a soothing candle; a large, artisan mug with Signature Collection Expresso Roast Coffee and Teas like Earl Grey, English Tea Time, Vanilla Chai and Lavender Chamomile; plus Lars, imported Swedish Ginger Snap Cookies.
Your Kitty will love this basket filled with a toy, treats, and more! Items included are: a Cat Whisperer Bouncing Butterfly Toy; a Fancy Grooming Brush; a new ceramic Cat Feeding Dish; a Treat Jar by Wag & Purr Company, filled with Churu meal toppings (50 pieces); a Blue Wilderness Cat Treat; and a box of Salmon PurrSticks.
Sample treats from Japan, Korea, France, Italy, and Thailand, to name a few countires. This delicious basket contains a variety of snacks and drinks that you'll soon love and enjoy! Items included are: Thai Coconut Rolls; Watermelon Sour Patches; Korean Ramen Lays Potato Chips; Honolulu Cookie Company Ube Bites; French Savory Biscuits with Tomato & Provence Herbs; Amos Kiwi Peelers;
Taiwanese Passion Fruit Apple Pobble; Tea; Thai Light Tea; Italian Panettone; Chinese Ice Cream; Matcha Oreos;
Dubai Chocolate; Japanese Saku Panda Chocolate Crunchy Strawberry Pocky; and Korean Cheese-flavored Rice Cake Cup.
Enjoy a movie night at home with everything you need to sit back, relax, and munch OR Give a a Birthday or Holiday Gift! Set the scene with a Neon Family Cinema LED wall sign; a $20 gift card (stream from a platform of your choice); The basket also includes: 1 large and 2 small popcorn containers; I bag of Whole Earth theater butter popcorn; 3 individual bags of microwave popcorn; 2 bags of cotton candy; Whoppers; Skittles; Goober; Milkduds; Raisnnets; Smarties; Corn nuts, and 2 Throw Blankets.
Your doggies will love this basket designed just for them. Items included are: a $20 Chewy Gift Card; Blue Buffalo Wildnerness Wild Bits Dog Treats 4 oz (Duck Recipe); Blue Buffalo Wildnerness Wild Bits Dog Treats 4 oz (Chicken Recipe); Quado Interactive Dog Treat (Bacon); Blue Buffalo Large Dental Chews (Chicken and Spearmint); a 9" Boston Bo Plush Toy w/Squeaker and Crinkle; a 12" Corduroy Rhino Plush Toy w/Squeaker and Crinkle; a Natural Pet Eco-friendly, leather Tri-Flyer Dog Toy; and a Round Pet Toy Basket
Always wanted to smell fresh baked goods coming from your kitchen? Begin with a lovely and functional starter bakery set which incudes: a Silicon cake mold/pan; a Silicon muffin mold (6 count); a Cookie sheet & rack; 4 Mini loaf pans; Measuring utensils; Baking utensils; Cookie cutters; a Mini-Recipe Book; a Cookie Container; an Apron; a Baking Mitt; and Ghiradelli Brownie Mix. Ooh La La!
Discover a variety of gift cards for restaurants, technology, books, or something you may enjoy from Amazon, and more. The cards are valued at $300.
If you are not bidding on Items 1-8, you can still invest in youth, by visiting SAVDREAMCENTER.ORG and donating a gift of $25.00 or more to SAVANNAH DREAM CENTER INC. 100% of donations provide the following: SDC-Harris Scholarships for graduating seniors; I-LEAD ACADEMY Program at two middle schools; and other programs and youth services including S.T.E.A.M. Enrichment Summer Camp; Mentoring Matters; and Youth Intern employment training and experiences. Be the Change for building dreams and transforming lives!
