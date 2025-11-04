Savannah Dream Center Inc.'s Silent Auction

If you are not bidding on Items 1-8, you can still invest in youth, by visiting SAVDREAMCENTER.ORG and donating a gift of $25.00 or more to SAVANNAH DREAM CENTER INC. 100% of donations provide the following: SDC-Harris Scholarships for graduating seniors; I-LEAD ACADEMY Program at two middle schools; and other programs and youth services including S.T.E.A.M. Enrichment Summer Camp; Mentoring Matters; and Youth Intern employment training and experiences. Be the Change for building dreams and transforming lives!