Savannah GA Women's Trip 2026

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About this event
Secure your spot on the 2026 Women Retreat, includes, transportation, some meals, snacks, attractions, tshirts, and more! Payment is Due March 15th: Total is $484.00
Your 2nd Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due April 15th.
Your 3rd Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due May 15th.
Your 4th Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due June 15th.
Your 5th Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due July 15th
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!