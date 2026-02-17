Sisters Elevating Sisters

Hosted by

Sisters Elevating Sisters

About this event

Savannah GA Women's Trip 2026

Savannah

GA, USA

Deposit Payment 1
$150

Secure your spot on the 2026 Women Retreat, includes, transportation, some meals, snacks, attractions, tshirts, and more! Payment is Due March 15th: Total is $484.00

Payment #2
$83.50

Your 2nd Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due April 15th.

Payment #3
$83.50

Your 3rd Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due May 15th.

Payment #4
$83.50

Your 4th Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due June 15th.

Payment #5
$83.50

Your 5th Payment to the Savannah Trip is Due July 15th

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!