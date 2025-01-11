Save A Bow Wow 2025 Auction

Item 1: One Stunning hand-painted hummingbird painting. This is a unique ONE OF A KIND piece of art, sure to brighten any home. Original Hummingbird Watercolor: Artwork size: 5 X 7”, Frame size: 7 X 9"
[This original watercolor was painted by our Prior Adopter, Annette Logan. Proud mother of Margeaux (aka Chicken aka Gemma) a Save A Bow Wow Rescue dog, photographed with this artists incredible paintings.] WOW, Starting bid is only $50! Get your bids in early!
*********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!
OCEAN PRIME $200 Gift Card - Multiple Locations!
$125
Starting bid
OCEAN PRIME Restaurant Gift Card: $200 VALUE! https://ocean-prime.com/ "Seafood, Steaks & Cocktails"
Valid at Multiple Locations!
Treat yourself to a delicious meal at a world-renowned restaurant! Ocean Prime takes pride in exceptional quality, distinctive culinary offerings and outstanding service.
[Thoughtfully Donated by Rebecca & Yurii]
*********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!
COACH Handbag
$50
Starting bid
COACH Handbag! A perfect blend of style and luxury.
[Donated by our volunteers, adopters, and former rescue transporters: Susan & Ron B.]
*********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!
Wine & Country Gift Basket!
$10
Starting bid
Wine & Country Gift Basket!
[Donated by our volunteers, adopters, and former rescue transporters: Susan & Ron B.]
*********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!
