Sales closed

Save A Bow Wow 2025 Auction

Pick-up location

15466 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA 90603

Hummingbird Painting #1 item
Hummingbird Painting #1 item
Hummingbird Painting #1
$50

Starting bid

Item 1: One Stunning hand-painted hummingbird painting. This is a unique ONE OF A KIND piece of art, sure to brighten any home. Original Hummingbird Watercolor: Artwork size: 5 X 7”, Frame size: 7 X 9" [This original watercolor was painted by our Prior Adopter, Annette Logan. Proud mother of Margeaux (aka Chicken aka Gemma) a Save A Bow Wow Rescue dog, photographed with this artists incredible paintings.] WOW, Starting bid is only $50! Get your bids in early! *********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!
OCEAN PRIME $200 Gift Card - Multiple Locations! item
OCEAN PRIME $200 Gift Card - Multiple Locations!
$125

Starting bid

OCEAN PRIME Restaurant Gift Card: $200 VALUE! https://ocean-prime.com/ "Seafood, Steaks & Cocktails" Valid at Multiple Locations! Treat yourself to a delicious meal at a world-renowned restaurant! Ocean Prime takes pride in exceptional quality, distinctive culinary offerings and outstanding service. [Thoughtfully Donated by Rebecca & Yurii] *********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!
COACH Handbag item
COACH Handbag item
COACH Handbag
$50

Starting bid

COACH Handbag! A perfect blend of style and luxury. [Donated by our volunteers, adopters, and former rescue transporters: Susan & Ron B.] *********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!
Wine & Country Gift Basket! item
Wine & Country Gift Basket!
$10

Starting bid

Wine & Country Gift Basket! [Donated by our volunteers, adopters, and former rescue transporters: Susan & Ron B.] *********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!