Save A Bow Wow 2025 Auction

Item 1: One Stunning hand-painted hummingbird painting. This is a unique ONE OF A KIND piece of art, sure to brighten any home. Original Hummingbird Watercolor: Artwork size: 5 X 7”, Frame size: 7 X 9" [This original watercolor was painted by our Prior Adopter, Annette Logan. Proud mother of Margeaux (aka Chicken aka Gemma) a Save A Bow Wow Rescue dog, photographed with this artists incredible paintings.] WOW, Starting bid is only $50! Get your bids in early! *********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!

Item 1: One Stunning hand-painted hummingbird painting. This is a unique ONE OF A KIND piece of art, sure to brighten any home. Original Hummingbird Watercolor: Artwork size: 5 X 7”, Frame size: 7 X 9" [This original watercolor was painted by our Prior Adopter, Annette Logan. Proud mother of Margeaux (aka Chicken aka Gemma) a Save A Bow Wow Rescue dog, photographed with this artists incredible paintings.] WOW, Starting bid is only $50! Get your bids in early! *********EVERY SINGLE BID HELPS US SAVE LIVES OF HOMELESS PETS!

More details...