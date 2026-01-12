"Save our Vets and Pets 5K - 2026"

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Please specify which basket you'd like when purchasing tickets!
Please specify which basket you'd like when purchasing tickets!
Please specify which basket you'd tickets in like when purchasing tickets!
Please specify which basket you'd tickets in like when purchasing tickets!
Please specify which basket you'd tickets in like when purchasing tickets!
PLATINUM sponsor- TOP spot for logo on all marketing for the event, NEWS shout out in local papers.
-5 event tickets and 5 t-shirts with your logo and medals ,
-3 Social media shout outs advertising your business throughout all platforms (Facebook, instagram and Tik Tok)
-Poster with your business logo and info at event,
-option to set up booth to sell any products or speak at event.
-Logo on our website JSCRrescue.com for one year
Gold Level Sponsor- Upper level for logo on all marketing for event, NEWS shout out in local papers.
-4 event tickets and 4 t-shirts with your logo and medals ,
-2 Social media shout outs advertising your business throughout all platforms (once before event and one after(Facebook, instagram and Tik Tok)
-Poster with your business logo and info at event,
-option to set up booth to sell any products at event.
-Logo on our website JSCRrescue.com for one year
Silver Event sponsor- You get business name/logo center/large on t shirt and poster at event.
-Two event tickets and two t shirts with your logo on them,
-Social media shout out advertising your business throughout all platforms (Facebook, instagram and Tik Tok) Ticket to event and T shirt! Can set up stand at event.
$300- You get business name/logo on t shirt and poster at event.
-1 event entry and t shirt
- Social media shout out advertising your business throughout all platforms (Facebook, instagram)
$150- T shirt sponsor- Name/logo on t shirt, social media shout out/advertisement on Facebook and Instagram, entrance to race and free event T-shirt.
$30 to sponsor a service member at the race, service member gets a t shirt and access to the race fun!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!