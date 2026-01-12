June's Second Chance Ranch

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June's Second Chance Ranch

"Save our Vets and Pets 5K - 2026"

LINC Trail "Newnan Centre Entrance" Newnan

Georgia 30265

One raffle ticket
$3

Please specify which basket you'd like when purchasing tickets!

2 Raffle tickets for $5
$5

Please specify which basket you'd like when purchasing tickets!

4 Raffle tickets for $10
$10

Please specify which basket you'd tickets in like when purchasing tickets!

10 tickets for $20
$20

Please specify which basket you'd tickets in like when purchasing tickets!

30 tickets for $50
$50

Please specify which basket you'd tickets in like when purchasing tickets!

PLATINUM TOP TIER SPONSOR
$2,000

PLATINUM sponsor- TOP spot for logo on all marketing for the event, NEWS shout out in local papers.
-5 event tickets and 5 t-shirts with your logo and medals ,
-3 Social media shout outs advertising your business throughout all platforms (Facebook, instagram and Tik Tok)
-Poster with your business logo and info at event,
-option to set up booth to sell any products or speak at event.
-Logo on our website JSCRrescue.com for one year

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Gold Level Sponsor- Upper level for logo on all marketing for event, NEWS shout out in local papers.
-4 event tickets and 4 t-shirts with your logo and medals ,
-2 Social media shout outs advertising your business throughout all platforms (once before event and one after(Facebook, instagram and Tik Tok)
-Poster with your business logo and info at event,
-option to set up booth to sell any products at event.
-Logo on our website JSCRrescue.com for one year

SILVER Race/Event/ T-shirt Sponsor
$500

Silver Event sponsor- You get business name/logo center/large on t shirt and poster at event.

-Two event tickets and two t shirts with your logo on them,

-Social media shout out advertising your business throughout all platforms (Facebook, instagram and Tik Tok) Ticket to event and T shirt! Can set up stand at event.

PLATINUM T-shirt Sponsor
$300

$300- You get business name/logo on t shirt and poster at event.

-1 event entry and t shirt

- Social media shout out advertising your business throughout all platforms (Facebook, instagram)

BRONZE T- Shirt Sponsor
$150

$150- T shirt sponsor- Name/logo on t shirt, social media shout out/advertisement on Facebook and Instagram, entrance to race and free event T-shirt.

Sponsor a service member!
$30

$30 to sponsor a service member at the race, service member gets a t shirt and access to the race fun!

Add a donation for June's Second Chance Ranch

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!