Save The Pond

1670 NY-25A

Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724, USA

Mighty Oak Sponsor
$50,000

As a Mighty Oak Sponsor you receive:

20 tickets to the event

2 reserved tables

full page journal

signage at event

Willow Sponsor
$25,000

As a Willow Sponsor, you receive:

10 tickets to the event

reserved table

full page journal

signage at event

Osprey Sponsor
$15,000

As an Osprey Sponsor, you receive:

8 tickets to the event

reserved table

full page journal

signage at event

River Otter Sponsor
$10,000

As a River Otter Sponsor, you receive:

6 tickets to the event

reserved table

full page journal

signage at event

Swan Sponsor
$5,000

As a Swan Sponsor, you receive:

4 tickets to the event

1/2 page journal

signage at event

Bluegill Sponsor
$2,500

As a Bluegill Sponsor, you receive:

2 tickets to the event

1/2 page journal

signage at event

General admission
$250
65+
$150

Those 65 years or older rate

Unable To Attend
$100

As St. John's Pond & Watershed Alliance awaits non-profit status, St. John's Church will hold and transfer donations to the new non-profit.

Add a donation for St Johns Church

