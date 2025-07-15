Save the Shoreline Silent Auction

Hosted by
Score a $25.00 store gift card along with a stylish Buffalo Exchange T-shirt and a Gift Bag Tote packed with fun extras! Inside the tote, you'll find goodies like $5 off coupons, stickers, pens, a notebook, and more. Perfect for anyone who loves sustainable fashion and unique finds!
Donated by Denise at Buffalo Exchange.
Valued at $25.00
Calling all bookworms, page-turners, and literary lovers! Escape into new worlds—or finally buy that novel you've picked up a dozen times—with this $50 gift card to the Garden District Book Shop, a beloved New Orleans gem nestled in the heart of the historic Rink. Whether you're hunting for local authors, signed first editions, or just that perfect rainy day read, this charming indie bookstore is your ticket to a story worth savoring.
Buy it for yourself or gift it to the reader who always has “just one more chapter” left!
Donated by Barkley Rafferty
Valued at $50.00
Take home a piece of Marigny charm with this stylish hat from Anna's, your go-to neighborhood bar housed in a historic 19th-century bank building. Known for its welcoming vibe and stellar cocktails, Anna’s is the perfect spot to unwind, shoot some pool, and enjoy the best of NOLA's “fine diving” scene. Donated by Anna herself, this package also includes a $50 gift card, so you can treat yourself to a night out with friends or neighbors. Don't miss out on this chance to experience the warmth and hospitality of one of the grandes dames of NOLA’s cocktail scene!
Valued at $80.00
Treat your tresses with this luxe Amika hair care set featuring the ultra-moisturizing Hydro Rush Shampoo & Conditioner, Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment, and a nourishing Hydro Rush Leave-In Conditioner—perfect for intense, long-lasting hydration! But that’s not all—top off your hair refresh with a professional haircut by generous donor Dustin Burks at Beauty Lounge in New Orleans. Stay fresh, stay fabulous!
Valued at $125.00
Start your day with strong coffee and even stronger vibes! This playful bundle from HEY Coffee Co. includes a quirky “Ain’t Doin’ Sh!t Today” glass, a classic HEY mug featuring Cosimo Matassa, and a $75 gift card to fuel your caffeine cravings. Whether you're chillin’ or grindin’, this set has your back. Thank you to Greg from Hey! Cafe for this awesome donation!
Valued at $125.00
Show off your NOLA pride with this stylish denim strapback hat, featuring a bolded white 2D logo. Donated by Brandon Jones at In Nola We Trust, this cap combines comfort and a unique design, making it perfect for any casual outing. The buckle strap ensures a comfortable and adjustable fit. Whether you’re sporting it at a festival or just around town, this hat is sure to turn heads!
Valued at $45.00
Wake up right with two 12oz bags of freshly roasted French Truck Coffee, paired with their iconic bright yellow dual-logo mug. A perfect combo for coffee lovers who appreciate bold flavor and stylish sips.
Valued at $52.00
Own a piece of Pelicans history with this autographed jersey for CJ McCollum! This blue #3 jersey, signed by the shooting guard himself, is a must-have for any New Orleans Pelicans fan. While he may not be in New Orleans anymore, McCollum has left his mark on the team and the city.
Valued at $350.00
Make lunchtime cooler and more fun with this eye-catching Swig lunchbox and water bottle set! Donated by Julie Ward at Judy at the Rink, this matching set is both stylish and functional. Perfect for school, sports, or day trips, the insulated lunchbox keeps food fresh while the durable, spill-resistant water bottle keeps drinks cold for hours. Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift, this set is a fun and practical choice for kids or shark lovers of any age.
Valued at $70.00
Curated and donated by Uznea from THE TELL ME BAR, these 3 bottles of wine come from Northern California. Round out your wine collection with Les Lunes Barra Vineyard Chardonnay, Where's Linus Rose and Stagiaire's pinot noir rosato called Desires, Actuality, and the Spaces between.
Valued at $120.00
The framed original relief print of "Wild Iris" symbolizes protection and purification as the flower's dense root systems filter water and stabilize the Gulf South's rapidly eroding soil. Created and donated by Tayler from Ripe Time, this beautiful piece is perfect for any local art fans who care about the coast!
Valued at $50.00
Raise a toast to adventure with the “Set Sail” hand-etched glass and bottle set by Deep Cuts Engraving, featuring intricate nautical designs on two goblets and a unique, ship-in-bottle-inspired vessel. This one-of-a-kind set is perfect for collectors, seafarers, or anyone who appreciates finely crafted glass art.
Valued at $70.00
Add a touch of artisan charm to your home or garden with this beautifully handcrafted ceramic pot and matching saucer. This piece features a warm, earthy glaze that mimics the look of terracotta, paired with a soft, light-toned outer finish and subtle vertical texture for added character.
Perfect for your favorite houseplant, succulent, or herb, this pot is both functional and decorative—ideal for plant lovers or anyone who appreciates locally made art.
A heartfelt thank-you to talented local artist Danny Zheutlin for this one-of-a-kind donation!
Valued at $100.00
Bring home a piece of New Orleans soul with “20 Years Later,” a stunning framed print by local artist Denise Lyons. This evocative photograph captures the beauty of time, texture, and resilience—an homage to the stories held in every weathered surface. Framed and ready to hang, it’s a perfect addition to any art lover’s collection.
Valued at $200.00
“Memory” is an 11x12 inch hand-hooked rug featuring a vivid sunset scene woven with yarn through burlap, evoking a dreamy, nostalgic bayou landscape. Made and donated by Stephanie Leanne, each loop and hue captures the warmth of fading light through trees, blending artistry with timeless craftsmanship.
Valued at $250.00
Break out of your routine and onto the wall with 4 one-day passes to New Orleans Boulder Lounge! Whether you're a first-timer or a chalk-covered regular, this pack is your ticket to gravity-defying fun, friendly vibes, and a killer forearm workout. Bring a buddy—or hog all four for yourself. We won’t judge. Want to increase your luck? Bid on the six-pack too!
Valued at $80.00
Break out of your routine and onto the wall with 6 one-day passes to New Orleans Boulder Lounge! Whether you're a first-timer or a chalk-covered regular, this pack is your ticket to gravity-defying fun, friendly vibes, and a killer forearm workout. Bring a buddy—or hog all six for yourself. We won’t judge. Want to increase your luck? Bid on the four-pack too!
Valued at $120.00
Treat yourself or a loved one to deep relaxation with a one-hour massage with Chanelle Dequina at Be Like Water, where expert hands melt away stress and restore balance. Perfect for recharging the body and mind in a calming, restorative space.
Valued at $120.00
Enjoy a private table for an intimate night of laughs with comedian Dave Ross at Sports Drink on Saturday August 23rd. The perfect way to experience sharp wit and unforgettable comedy up close with your crew. Thank you to Andrew from Sports Drink for this awesome experience item!
Valued at $120.00
Lay down your next track with two hours of professional studio time at Soul Sonix Recording Studio, where top-tier equipment meets expert engineering. Donated by Austin Rapbaum himself, this experience is perfect for artists, podcasters, or creatives ready to bring their vision to life in a world-class sound environment.
Valued at $170.00
Explore the wild beauty of Louisiana on a guided kayak tour through Maurepas Swamp with Nola Kayak Tours—includes 2 tandem kayaks for up to 4 people. Paddle through cypress groves and spot local wildlife on this unforgettable swamp adventure. Thank you to Jeff from New Orleans Pedal Barge for this generous donation!
Valued at $316.00
Enjoy six months of full access to the historic New Orleans Athletic Club, featuring state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group classes, and a vibrant wellness community. Established in 1872, this iconic club offers a unique blend of tradition, luxury, and modern athletic excellence. Thank you to Tara Corrado from NOAC for this donation!
Valued at $853.00
Set sail on a floating fiesta with a Tiki Party Boat Cruise from New Orleans Pedal Barge for up to 25 passengers—available Monday through Thursday. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just soaking up the vibes on the water with friends! Thanks to Jeff from New Orleans Pedal Barge for the donation!
Valued at $1,250.00
