Save Water, Grow More: Home Hydroponics 101

Curious about growing food at home without soil? Join us for an introduction to hydroponics gardening, where you'll learn how to grow fresh, healthy produce using a simple, water based system. The instructor will walk you through the basics; how hydroponics works, what you need to get started, and how to maintain a thriving setup indoors or in small spaces. Discover a water-efficient, space saving way to grow your own food year-round!





This is a free class. Donations are welcome and help support hands-on ecological education and pollinator conservation efforts.