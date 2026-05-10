Bay Area Butterfly Festival

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Bay Area Butterfly Festival

About this event

Save Water, Grow More: Home Hydroponics 101

Vallejo People's Garden (Vegetable Garden)

Hydroponics 101 item
Hydroponics 101
Pay what you can

Curious about growing food at home without soil? Join us for an introduction to hydroponics gardening, where you'll learn how to grow fresh, healthy produce using a simple, water based system. The instructor will walk you through the basics; how hydroponics works, what you need to get started, and how to maintain a thriving setup indoors or in small spaces. Discover a water-efficient, space saving way to grow your own food year-round!


This is a free class. Donations are welcome and help support hands-on ecological education and pollinator conservation efforts.

Admission
Pay what you can

Seating is limited to 20 attendees. Registered guests will receive priority entry and seating.

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