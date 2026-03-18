Secure Midcoast's Seat at the Table

About this shop
Your name on a plaque on a seat in the historic Colisee! This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!
Sponsor a locker in the MCYH Polar Bears Locker Room. This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!
Take your place in Colisee history with a commemorative brick that will be laid during expansion and renovation. This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!
Have your name listed on a recognition wall at the entrance to the Colisee. This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!
Receive a limited edition commemorative Polar Bear & MAINEiacs puck as a special gift for you contibution.
Give what you can to be a part of it!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!