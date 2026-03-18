Midcoast Youth Hockey - Junior Polar Bears

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Midcoast Youth Hockey - Junior Polar Bears

About this shop

Secure Midcoast's Seat at the Table

Stadium Seat
$1,000

Your name on a plaque on a seat in the historic Colisee! This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!

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Locker Plaque
$800

Sponsor a locker in the MCYH Polar Bears Locker Room. This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!

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Legacy Brick
$500

Take your place in Colisee history with a commemorative brick that will be laid during expansion and renovation. This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!

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Wall of Fame Membership
$250

Have your name listed on a recognition wall at the entrance to the Colisee. This level also includes a commemorative donor puck!

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Golden Puck Club
$100

Receive a limited edition commemorative Polar Bear & MAINEiacs puck as a special gift for you contibution.

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MCYH Contributor
Pay what you can

Give what you can to be a part of it!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!