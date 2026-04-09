Saving Strayz's Cat sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Get a letter, picture from your cat (s) you chose to sponsor
Valid until May 19, 2027
Get a letter, picture from your cat (s) you chose to sponsor
Get a letter, picture from your cat (s) you chose to sponsor
No expiration
Letter, picture and something special from them to you
Renews monthly
Letter, picture and something special from them to you
Letter, picture and something special from them to you
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!