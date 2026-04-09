Saving Strayz

Offered by

Saving Strayz

About the memberships

Saving Strayz's Cat sponsorship

Be their voice
$25

Renews monthly

Get a letter, picture from your cat (s) you chose to sponsor

Be their voice Year sponsor
$25

Valid until May 19, 2027

Get a letter, picture from your cat (s) you chose to sponsor

Be their voice
$25

Get a letter, picture from your cat (s) you chose to sponsor

Give them a chance
$50

No expiration

Letter, picture and something special from them to you

Give them a chance Year sponsored
$50

Renews monthly

Letter, picture and something special from them to you

Give them a chance
$50

Letter, picture and something special from them to you

Add a donation for Saving Strayz

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!